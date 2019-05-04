An elderly Nokomis man with mental health issues was arrested again for allegedly exposing himself in public.
Elvo Joseph Tornincasa, 87, went to the North Jetty park located at S. Casey Key Road on Sun., April 28, dressed in his underwear and a towel, according to court records.
A group of females, including young girls, said he sat at a picnic table next to them with his dog sitting on top of the table. The girls said he would purposely move his towel and expose himself to them every time they looked in his direction during their meal.
PursuedAs a woman went to confront Tornincasa she saw him putting his private parts back in his underwear, according to the report.
The defendant ran from the table.
The women followed in pursuit.
Tornincasa admitted to authorities he was at the park without his pants on, and just a towel around his waist.
He said it was possible his genitalia was exposed under the towel and the girls might have seen it. He denied, however, purposely exposing himself. He said he ran from the women because they told him they were calling the police.
Tornincasa, 100 block of Eddy Dr., Nokomis, was arrested on April 28 and charged with lewd or lascivious behavior. He was released the next day under a supervised release program pending trial after posting bond in the amount of $15,000.
A judge has since ordered another mental health evaluation.
Previous arrest in same parkIn September 2014, Tornincasa was arrested for a similar incident at the same park.
In that case, he was feeding birds while sitting on a park bench near a children’s playground. When children came near to look at the birds, he allegedly began fondling himself in full view of others.
The original charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition upon a child under 16 was later reduced to exposure of sexual organs, and Tornincasa was found guilty. A judge sentenced him in October 2015 to 90 days in jail with time served, and he was placed on nine months probation.
IncompetenceIn January 2017, Tornincasa was arrested for trespassing after he was warned to stay away from McDonald’s restaurant on the Bypass. The complaint to police was that Tornincasa was staring at children in the store and possibly fondling himself.
In November 2017, Tornincasa was again arrested at the same McDonalds after allegedly exposing himself to a family. The family moved earlier from their table to get out of his line of sight, but Tornincasa allegedly moved back into their view. They complained and left. Tornincasa was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
On March 28 of this year a judge dismissed charges for both 2017 incidents upon finding the defendant incompetent to stand trial.
