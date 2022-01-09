You do not disappoint.
When I saw this story appear on our Website last week, I said to myself, "Oh, this is going to be the most-read of the week."
Bam! It is.
When Allegiant announced last Monday that it was canceling 21% of its flights because of COVID-19 and bad weather, we put the story online.
Within minutes, it had thousands of views. And then you all started sharing it. Then we posted it to Facebook.
I must say, I am amazed at how much our readership cares about Allegiant, which flies out of Punta Gorda and which is building the giant Sunseeker resort in Charlotte County.
I think a lot of you consider the airline a point of pride. Nice. I like that.
If you'd like to see the story that got read rather quickly across our readership, visit:
OK, on with the rest of the Top Five:
'My Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell to visit Venice on Sunday
This was an easy one to guess being in the Top Five. Mike Lindell is known nationwide as the the "My Pillow Guy."
But he's also known for thrusting himself into the national spotlight by saying that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
The fact that he was coming to speak in Venice was a big deal.
Interestingly, we took a lot of heat for mentioning his stance on Trump's re-election bid. People said we had no right to bring that up, and others who don't like Lindell felt we shouldn't have written the story in the first place.
But the fact of the matter is that whether you agree with Lindell or not, him coming to speak locally is news.
To read about how he ended up coming to Venice, visit:
#3: Laundrie family wants son's belongings, could unravel Gabby Petito mystery
Remnants of the biggest local story of 2021 continue to make the Top Five. In the latest incident, parents of Brian Laundrie, the North Port man traveling with Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito around the time of her slaying, are asking for the return of personal items recovered at the site their son’s remains were found in October.
North Port investigators found a waterproof bag near Laundrie’s remains at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port in October.
He had died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to authorities.
That bag reportedly contained a notebook, among other items, that Roberta and Chris Laundrie wanted back once the FBI finished its investigation of Gabby Petito’s death, sources reported.
To read the full, in-depth story, visit:
#4: Pedestrian killed on New Year's Eve in Osprey
This was a very short story but because of the topic, it was read many thousands of times.
A Colorado man was killed when he was struck by a car on U.S. 41 in Osprey on New Year's Eve, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The man, who was 42 and from Silt, Colorado, was walking late Friday night on Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41), near the driveway at Casey Key Resorts mainland, 1660 S. Tamiami Trail.
To read the original story, visit:
#5: PREP FOOTBALL: Charlotte tabs Mentzer to lead Tarpon football
It's been a long time since we've had a sports-related story in the Top Five. It's nice to see our feature story on the new Charlotte High football coach get so well-read.
The background on Cory Mentzer is amusing.
The homecoming king who once dressed up in a Miley Cyrus wig and belted out “Party in the USA” at a pep rally was more than just a two-time Tarpon defensive MVP.
To read just what he did in high school and where he went after graduating, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
