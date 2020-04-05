I’ve taught in the classroom and as a virtual teacher. Now, I’m at home teaching my own kids who are 4, 7 and 12. This is unlike anything I’ve had to do in the classroom. I’m not just teaching one subject all day with a group of similar aged peers. This requires a little more effort. Mind you, our children’s public and private schools are rolling out their virtual instruction, so I have some idea of what concepts and topics I will need to go over with my children.
If you are feeling uneasy about all this change you are not alone. I want to share some tips on how to make your homeschool days a little better.
Get a routine. Create a schedule of when work is going to be done. In our house we start with a morning prayer and spend 45 minutes on each subject. We take lunch at noon for an hour and I give my kids unstructured free time. They can make a puzzle, build a pillow fort, or play a board game. I don’t bother them with chores during this time. I let them relax and unwind a bit; this includes myself. At around 1 p.m. we’ll have silent reading and then I’ll have them do a hands-on activity, teach them how to cook, or talk to them in Spanish. If you have a skill, now is the time teach that to your kids.
Make the rounds. If you have multiple children like I do, give work to one child to complete while explaining a concept to another. Move on to your next child until you have gone over the different topics in each subject. Tell them to hold their questions until you come back to them. Practice I do, we do, you do. Show your child how you do something, then do it together, then ask them to do it themselves. If it’s been a while since you opened a high school math textbook and you don’t remember the Pythagorean theorem don’t worry. Math.com, IXL, and even YouTube math tutorials can help your child.
Give transitions. If your child has been in the same area of the house for a while it can get a little boring. If you notice your child is not engaged anymore or is starting to complain, then he/she needs a break. Here are some things you can do to mix up the learning; move to a different room in the house or give them a clipboard and go the patio. Take them on a walk and talk about what you see outside. Get a snack or move onto another subject. The worse thing you can do is hound your child or hover over them if they don’t comprehend something.
Check for understanding. You finally made it through that social studies lesson, but how do you know if your child learned the material? Here are some ways you can check for understanding. Tell them to explain the topic to you as if they were the teacher. Have family discussions about the subject matter. What did they think about it? Would they change something about the topic? What did they like the most or least?
Stay in contact with your child’s teacher. Reach out to him/her and let them know if your child needs help with a subject. Check in with them for attendance purposes. That doesn’t mean you need to email or call them every day, but it does mean logging into their online resources or turning in work. Teachers are there to help, and I can assure you most of them miss seeing your child’s face.
During this time, I ask that you are kind to the teachers. If the online resource wasn’t accessible or if they didn’t respond to your email right away, please, remember that they have turned their whole school year upside down to help your child.
Self-care is so important. You can’t pour from an empty cup. Take breaks and try to have fun with your kids. It’s OK if you don’t have all the answers. What your child is learning, is that you loved them enough to try.
