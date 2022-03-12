VENICE — When Venice residents call 911, paramedics might offer them a chance to be transported to a hospital or to speak with a doctor through an iPad.
Venice Fire Rescue recently started a new program that allows emergency medical services to give certain patients an option for safe treatment at home.
“They (a patient) can enjoy the comfort of their home instead of sitting in an emergency room waiting to see a doctor,” Fire Chief Frank Giddens said.
VFR recently became the second place in Florida to use Tele911, a system for EMS that gives an extra option for low acuity patients, meaning lower illness or those not needing immediate care, to see a doctor through video chatting instead of being transported to a hospital.
“We are bringing basically telehealth to the patients in the field,” Venice Fire Rescue Assistant Chief of EMS Nathan McManus said.
The idea behind Tele911 is to not only free up emergency room beds, but also for “EMS to be more available for emergencies in the field,” McManus said.
How it works
When EMS gets a 911 dispatch call for a medical emergency, the personnel assess the patient to see if they have stable vital signs, are old enough to make decisions on their own and have a less-severe illness or injury.
If the patient meets all of the initial criteria, they will be presented the option of speaking with a doctor through video chat.
When a patient chooses this option, paramedics stay on scene while a Tele911 doctor assesses the patient through an iPad.
If the patient meets the doctor’s qualifications and protocols, the doctor will talk with the patient and can prescribe medication if needed.
“The patient gets the same end result ... without the waiting in the hospital and possibly a larger bill,” McManus said.
However, if the patient does not meet the criteria for Tele911 or if the doctor determines they need to go to a hospital, then EMS continues transport.
With the many guidelines for Tele911, not every patient is qualified to receive the at-home care. Those still very sick or injured receive the care needed by being transported to a hospital.
The Tele911 option is a billable service through insurance companies. McManus said it would generally be billed the same as any other transport or non-transport done by emergency services.
In an overall sense, the use of the program reduces costs from EMS to the hospital charges, etc. Also by not transporting, it allows less wear and tear on the EMS equipment, McManus said.
“There’s going to be some cost reduction all-around,” he said.
‘Beneficial for the citizens’
McManus said VFR chose Tele911 because its doctors perform a 24-hour follow-up with the patient to make sure they received the prescriptions and are feeling okay.
“We feel that in this way, it’s beneficial for the citizens in Venice,” McManus said.
He mentioned it was bringing EMS into a sort of “concierge service” by giving the patients an alternative option between being transported or not, but still being able to see a doctor online.
“Anytime we can act in an opportunistic manner that is better for our citizens, we want to take advantage of it,” Giddens said.
With telehealth becoming more popular in healthcare, the director of emergency and critical care services at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice, Lisa Collins-Brown, said the option for Tele911 was a great thing.
“I feel like the more options we can give people to have access to healthcare is so important,” Collins-Brown said
She also mentioned it could help the patient with costs as well, especially with some telehealth services guiding the patient on where to go for the best care.
Along with costs, the program also aids in saving time.
Since the area has been experiencing longer wait times at hospitals especially during the busy season, the program “reduces the pressure on the system.”
With the different potential benefits, McManus said it was an easier transition to using Tele911 since the EMS already had the technology needed.
Additionally, throughout the pandemic, Venice Fire Rescue was administering vaccines in residents’ homes who were unable to leave.
“We were already moving toward this model without knowing we were moving toward this model,” he said.
While the program has only been used in Venice for a short time, McManus said it has been going well so far and the department will continue improving the service to make it more efficient.
“We feel it’s the next logical step in healthcare,” McManus said.
