VENICE — Rachael Barlow has always loved creating art.

You may have seen the artist’s work outside businesses on the island of Venice, as well as some around central Sarasota County.

Rachael Barlow

Rachael Barlow owns Meraki Oddities, a custom window painting and chalk board art business in Venice.


Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments