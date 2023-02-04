VENICE — Rachael Barlow has always loved creating art.
You may have seen the artist’s work outside businesses on the island of Venice, as well as some around central Sarasota County.
Originally from Kokomo, Indiana, Barlow has been creating art for as long as she can remember. She was tired of the cold winters up north and packed her car two years ago and relocated to Fort Myers.
Looking for a quieter place with less traffic, she moved to Venice with her spouse, Lacie, last year.
“I do many different kinds of artwork, but chalkboards, business signs and window painting are what I am focusing on right now,” Barlow said.
Barlow owns “Meraki Oddities,” a custom art business she’s been managing for the past several months.
“Meraki is a Greek word that means to make something from your heart and soul,” Barlow said.
The 25-year-old artist describes her work as “very broad,” explaining that besides chalk art and window painting, she’s also interested in creating jewelry, birthday/holiday cards and moss walls — unique natural art pieces meant to brighten up spaces.
She uses real sponge that has been dried and dyed, and glues the pieces to make the moss wall décor.
“The finished piece is framed so it can hang on a wall,” Barlow said. “I can make almost anything. I welcome anyone who has an original idea ... we can talk about exactly what they would like. Oddities are my specialty.”
She also plans to offer online painting classes in the future.
“The classes will be available to anyone, anywhere,” she said, adding that people stuck in the dreary, cold winters can escape into a world of colorful beauty.
Some of her most recent work includes chalk board and window advertising for MODA Monogram Personalized Gifts, Seed and Bean Market and Venice Day Spa.
Using a chalk and paint base that is water soluble, the indoor/outdoor signs last for about one month.
“I use a natural cleaner without chemicals that takes the chalk right off without harming the chalkboard.”
Barlow takes orders for custom work, and also has several pieces of ready to purchase art that she hopes to showcase at future art festivals and markets in the area.
She also plans to participate in the 2023 Venice Chalk Festival.
In early December, Barlow painted a “Grinch” on the front window of Seed and Bean market on West Venice Avenue, which helped the business win the Venice Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lights contest award.
Barlow’s work can be viewed on Facebook and Instagram at @merakioddities.
For more information, email the artist at merakioddities@gmail.com.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
(0) comments
