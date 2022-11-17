SARASOTA -- The more Broadway musicals and movie musicals you have seen, the more you'll like "Something Rotten," which is newly opened in the Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota.
Set in Shakespeare's 16th century but with an abundance of references to 20th and 21st century Broadway and Movie musicals, "Something Rotten" is the quintessential "tour de farce."
The book was written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell with music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick.
Staging is primarily in the 16th century with 16th century costumes but with 21st century choreography and costumes plus a few soothsayers and other such characters to add to the fun and/or confusion.
When it opened on Broadway, it earned some 10 Tony nominations, ran for two years and then toured for 16 months. To see it is to understand why it had such staying power, especially for those in the audience who are well-versed in stage and movie musicals.
If this is one's first musical, there could be confusion at best and total misunderstanding of the genius at the worst. But this is Sarasota and theater-goers in these parts are generally avid theater-goers.
The basic story involves brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom who are playwrights of very different abilities who are intent on overshadowing "the Bard" in fortune and fame.
Not only are they a bit unusual for that period in England when Shakespeare cast only men in his plays, but they have co-ed casts plus all the accoutrements of the best musicals that won't come for a couple of centuries.
Directed by FST associate artist Ellie Mooney, who has extensive experience in directing and choreography, this is a winner for FST fans, with little laugh presents throughout, thanks to liberal sprinkling of one-liners from such shows as "Fiddler on the Roof," "Hair," "The Sound of Music," "Little Shop of Horrors," and, of course "Hamlet."
That this play's Shakespeare doesn't look like the Bard known by most of us who studied him in high school and college simply adds to the fun.
"How do you solve a problem like Ophelia?" and "Why is there a Fiddler on the Roof?"
So much of today's theater can be traced to the Bard, although, perhaps, not to this Bard and that, too, is the fun factor for "Something Rotten."
Nick is played by Cordel Cole and his brother Nigel y Cornelius Davis. Travis Keith Battle appears throughout the show as a minstrel but also in the ensemble and adds much to the production
Davis Cantor is Shylock. James Patterson is Brother Jeremiah with Kraig Swartz as Nostadamus, Elena Ramona Pascullo as Portia and Charlie Tingen as the Shakespeare that none of us ever knew unless we had super-sized imaginations and even then, probably not.
Ensemble players Olivia London, Lauren Teyke, Billyd Hart, Travis Keith Battle and Jordon De Leon had to be quick-change artists and long on talent and were all that and more with Jahir L. Hipps as Lord Chapham and ensemble.
It is a large cast for FST, even for the larger Gompertz stage. That they seem to have as much fun on stage as their audience makes for a show that is longer than most at FST but no one seemed to notice that it was anything but fun.
There was an array of technical talent behind this show but I must mention the excellent wigs by Susan Haldeman and the costume designs of Greg Barnes.
As this is the first production of the fall season of three productions, your best buy is a three-ticket series. Call the box office at 941-366-9000 to learn more or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
