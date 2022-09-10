Every family has stories to savor and to save.
Venice newcomer Barbara Field, founder of WrtingLifeStories.com, is passionate about helping people to share their stories and to make them better.
“This is a legacy for your children,” she said. “I like helping people tell their stories, how to get it down and then how to make it readable.”
The sooner the better, too — before one forgets anecdotes that make for a better story, she added.
A graduate of Barnard/Columbia with honors in English, Field worked in-house at CBS, Harcourt Brace, Pace Press, UC San Diego and as a consultant with Microsoft and Young & Rubicon, among others.
As a writer, she has had stories in The New York Times, Shape, Verywell Mind, Forbes, The Independent, NY Daily News, Newsday, Columbia Review and others. Her novel. “The Deeper, the Bluer,” won a first prize in Mainstream Fiction from Writer’s Digest.
She founded TheWritingField.com and WritingLifeStories.com and mentored the Afghan Women’s Writing Project and is a member of American Writers & Artists and former member of the American Society of Journalists & Authors.
“The most important thing is to get the stories down,” she said.
Many families have someone researching the family tree but even if the names link back to this country’s founding fathers, a President of the U.S., entertainer, race car driver or a housewife with an incredible talent for baking pies and cakes or decorating or gardening, it is the stories that matter.
Was there a string of politicians in the family? Was there a family recipe that was passed down for several generations? Did someone invent something that cured a disease, or made house paint look fresh and new longer or was someone a champion athlete.
A list of names comprises a family tree. Stories about those people are a valuable legacy.
Consider an ancestor who was a Pony Express rider from Cleveland to Pittsburgh and back circa 1850. That the most popular items he delivered were needles and newspapers proved meaningful for a memoir writer who had become the editor of a newspaper in Ohio three generations later.
That this tidbit shows the value of needles as a tool in that era, adds something not usually found in even the most thoroughly researched history books of the time.
Family memoire writers usually start to record such tales in their 60s or 70s, Field said. Her classes help these writers to “use methodology based on themes and significance,” she said.
Her goal is to help memoir writers gather significant stories as well as the funny stories.
Editing comes later.
“My courses are geared to getting those stories down — to write quickly.”
She asks students to write an anecdote or piece of history quickly (in 10 minutes or so).
A discussion about that brief story helps to flesh it out and make it more interesting and more readable. That Uncle Jim was in a western movie is interesting but any extra information can make it a better tale. Was it a John Wayne film? Did he meet the star?
Did he ever try out for other films? Was anyone else in the family in that industry?
Editing and proof reading will follow and may be repeated several times as the work continues from story gathering, writing and editing to a final proofreading session only after judicious and rigorous editing has been completed.
“People have amazing stories,” she added. “Sharing them leads to supportive comments.
Field offers a series of 2-hour classes running for a month or two as well as one-hour sessions that can be presented for local clubs or at book fairs.
One-hour sessions are a good starting point while a schedule of weekly 2-hour sessions can lead to a completed manuscript.
Group feedback is a bonus for all the participants but keep it positive.
“Destructive criticism is like a room full of non-plumbers telling how to fix a faucet,” she said.
Field said she likes to have 4-8 people in her 12-week courses.
All writers need editors but someone to help put the story together can be even more useful. That is what Field aims to do in her “guided memoir sessions.”
At that point, one can total up the number of copies needed for the relatives and any friends who might be interested. Unless the family is quite large, if all the rewriting and editing and proofing has been done and redone, as well as the cover design, font style and size, back cover blurb, title page and dedication page, it should be ready for the printer.
Paying a professional editor and proof reader is money well spent. This is a priceless legacy for your family.
Contact Field at thewritingfield.com
