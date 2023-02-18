Venice Water Production Facility

The Venice water production facility.

 PHOTOs BY CORKY DALTON

Editor’s Note: By CORKY DALTON(tncms-asset)91bf1cb2-ad61-11ed-b31f-73259472fe94[0](/tncms-asset)

Corky Dalton

Corky Dalton

Part 1 of 2 parts


Javier Vargas

Javier Vargas, the director of Venice Utilities, stands next to reverse osmosis cylinders.
Real time water system graphic display

This computer screen shows in real time where Venice’s water is and what is happening with it.
Post-Ian rainbow

A post-Ian rainbow appears as workers make a repair to the Venice water system.
Earth's waters

Part 2 of this column will be in the Wednesday, Feb. 22 edition of the Venice Gondolier. Corky Dalton, the author of Nature’s Notebook, can be reached at naturesnotebook101@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments