Part 1 of 2 parts
Ninety-seven percent of the Earth’s water is next door, as seawater. The three percent that’s left is fresh. Doesn’t sound like much?
Next, consider that two percent of that fresh water is locked up in Antarctica and Greenland ice.
How does Venice use its share of less than one percent of the groundwater?
This is a two-part series. The first part follows the water’s journey from its source to your taps or toilets 24/7/365. Part two will follow its journey as it spirals down your drains to its sparkling finish.
Fresh water is one of our most precious natural resources. Yet we expect to pay a lot less for it than petroleum.
In Venice, our usage averages 2.4 million gallons daily. It flows through 200 miles of pipes to 13,000 locations.
The city of Venice has fourteen wells, over 400 feet deep. They reach a saltwater aquifer, which supplies the raw water to the reverse osmosis water production facility located east of the Venice Avenue bridge.
We here in Venice do not use our streams and rivers for water. They are insufficient to meet our growing and flowing needs. That said, the city does have access to those resources, should the need arise.
Saltwater aquifers can lie on top of one another, covered by limestone or clay layers, sometimes exchanging water with one another, but constantly moving.
These pockets of water have evolved over millions of years and continue to do so. They are fed by groundwater, from north Florida and from the Appalachian Mountains, slowly percolating downward and southward.
The journey from the aquifer to your tap is an engineering ingenuity and biological creativity in real time.
Why not use the Gulf’s saltwater to feed the city’s reverse osmosis plant? Gulf water contains 35,000 parts per million (ppm) of salt. The water in our aquifer is less than a tenth of that at 3000 ppm.
Equally important, that number has been consistent for many years.
The fourteen wells require daily monitoring. They are used on a rotational basis to keep pace with public consumption and their maintenance needs. Each well has a pump to move water from the aquifer to the plant.
What happened when Ian came to town? Some of those wells lost power; however, each well has a diesel generator that kicks in to keep the pump running and the water flowing.
The saltwater that arrives at the plant is pumped through a cartridge to remove sand. From there, the water is pumped under pressure (160 psi) through 36 cylinders filled with the reverse osmosis membranes.
Fifty percent comes out of the cylinders as distilled water. The remaining 50 percent contains the more concentrated saltwater, which is treated and released into the Intracoastal Waterway.
In order to meet the daily average consumption of 2.4 million gallons, almost 5 million gallons must be removed daily from the aquifer.
The rotten egg or hydrogen sulfide gas odor remains. The water is pumped to the top of a tall tower where it flows downward and is met by compressed air moving upward.
The hydrogen sulfide gas is driven upward and sucked out of the tank into a secondary tank where hungry hydrogen sulfide bacteria finish the job deodorizing the gas.
Now the water is pure, but too pure! Continuous consumption of distilled water is harmful to humans. It lacks the essential minerals our bodies need such as calcium, phosphorous and iron.
These are added in the next step of the process. Finally, a small amount of chlorine is added to prevent contamination by disease-causing germs.
The newly potable water moves to a million-gallon tank at the facility. From there, it replenishes two water towers, each with a capacity of 325,000 gallons, and a 1.5 million-gallon water tank in Wellfield Park.
With 3.1 million gallons of storage, the city can meet the demand of 2.4 million gallons per day. The water towers, in addition to storage, keep the pressure in your house constant.
If 2,000 toilets are flushed simultaneously, you might expect the system’s water pressure to drop. The gravity feed from the towers keeps the water pressure constant, no matter the amount of use.
Touring the plant is amazing. It is totally hi-tech. The control room has large screens that display, in real time, the movement of water in all segments of the system.
Automatic controls maintain flow based on usage, but on-screen buttons can override the auto controls.
Plant operators can watch the water tank levels go down in color graphics and then watch as the automatic fills kicks in to see the levels rise. They can press one button to take a well out of service and then another to start and view the flow of water in the graphic presentation.
Yes, you can tour the facility. More on that later.
The facility operators are licensed by the state and attend training to stay current with the new systems and regulations required to keep quality water flowing.
They are present 24/7/365 to monitor and adjust the system. The operators also perform and log daily water quality tests.
The wells, pumps and plant are the primary organs in our water system. What you don’t see is the underground delivery network. Getting the water, underground, to 13,000 water meters is a huge challenge.
Like your body’s arterial system, the pipe network gets the healthy water where it’s needed.
Weather, roots, digging accidents, leaky valves, fire hydrants and deteriorating pipes are some of the maintenance issues facing the Field Division. Each requires a unique solution any time, day or night.
Here are some numbers: 4,200 water main valves, 1,200 fire hydrants and 200 miles of water main.
Crews receive an electronic “ticket” in their trucks indicating the possible problem and its location. The crew then completes the ticket, indicating action taken, parts used and additional action needed.
This cuts down on response time, identifies systemic problems and helps manage inventory.
Maintenance is not simply a matter of fixing what’s broken. Our water folks do scheduled preventive maintenance on equipment. And recently a third maintenance component was added: “component useful life replacement” — simply put, replace parts before they break down and disrupt the system.
Can the city meet future demand for potable water?
In 1975, the City moved from shallow wells, which were collapsing and being contaminated by groundwater, to the salt aquifer wells we use today.
Venice was a national leader in the use of reverse osmosis technology. Back then, the reverse osmosis process produced one million gallons of potable water daily.
The city’s long-term planning and improvements in the reverse osmosis process have increased the facility’s daily output potential to four million gallons.
Not content with its production capacity, the city plans to add another set of secondary reverse osmosis cylinders. Currently, for every gallon pulled from the aquifer, the plant captures one-half gallon of potable water.
The new cylinders will enable it to increase that number to three-quarters of a gallon. No more water will be pulled from the aquifer, yet the plant’s capacity will grow by twenty-five percent to five million gallons.
As usage grows, and it will in the City on the Gulf, additional storage will be needed. Two tanks with an additional four-million-gallon capacity will be built in the northeast sector of the city with a solar panel field capable of handling the expanded pumping requirements.
More wells will be drilled in the northeast part of the city to provide additional water and to protect from the loss of wells near the Gulf due to seawater intrusion.
This was the first in a two-part series on the waters of Venice. It dealt with the water that comes into your home or business.
When it spirals down the drain, it gains a new life. What you add poses the next challenge in the lifecycle of water in our fair city. You may be surprised just how much of what spirals down is reclaimed, how and why.
If you would like a tour of the City’s water treatment plant, call 941-882-7292. The maximum number of people per tour is ten.
