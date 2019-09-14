VENICE — Significant changes are coming to waste collection in Venice but only one of them was a matter of personal concern to Vice Mayor Rich Cautero on Tuesday: a $100 charge for a new customer to get a cart for automated trash pickup.
What’s a “new customer?” he wanted to know.
“There are many people that move within the city of Venice,” he said to Public Works Director James Clinch at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “Will that person be charged $100 because they’ve moved within the city of Venice or is this for the people specifically that move for the first time within the city?”
He’s living in his third home in the city limits in 15 years, he said, and “I’m sure I’m going to move again ….”
Clinch said the plan is to apply the fee in a logical manner, consistent with the intent of the stakeholders group that worked on the ordinance under consideration.
“This is not a fee for every new customer,” he said. “This is for people getting new cans because that’s a direct cost to us.”
After the full implementation of the automated collection program, when carts are provided without charge, he said the city will be distributing about 300-400 a year, with each one costing it about $100.
The program is entering its final phase, with customers not already getting automated collection having until Oct. 15 to pick from among a 35-, 65- or 95-gallon cart or receive a 65-gallon one by default.
If the ordinance is adopted on final reading Sept. 24, it will go into effect immediately.
People opening a utility service account with the city will complete an application that asks whether they need a cart, Clinch said. Those who do will pay the fee even if the property had been assigned one previously.
Because each cart has a radio-frequency identification tag connecting it to the address to which it was assigned, it’s supposed to stay behind when the occupant of the property moves. That doesn’t always happen.
A new occupant wouldn’t pay for a cart as long as there’s one on the property, Clinch said, but he would if the prior occupant took it.
“If you are purchasing or renting a new home, you should ask whether the existing cart is going to remain and tell the old owner to leave it,” he said Thursday.
Clinch said that carts being taken from their assigned address hasn’t been a significant problem.
“It is clear in the code that the carts are the property of the city, so it could be considered as theft, but again our experience is that this theft is not really a common situation,” he said. “At the end of the day, new carts cost $100, and our stakeholder group recommended that this cost be assigned to the customer who needs the new cart.
“The message we want to get out is that the carts need to stay with the property.”
Other changes
Besides the new-cart fee, the new ordinance also provides that:
• Your monthly bill for twice-a-week collection will be $11.51 whether you’re a residential or commercial customer. However, there’s an additional $5 charge for residential customers who have a second cart.
• You’ll pay $100 for a second cart or a replacement unless the replacement is due to ordinary wear and tear.
• Plastic bags will be banned in recycling containers and as containers for excess recycling.
• Plastic bags will also be banned for yard waste disposal.
• Private waste-haulers will need to get a city permit and enter into an agreement with the city. The application fee is $250, as is the cost to renew the permit. There’s an appeal process if one is denied, suspended or revoked.
Hauling would be permitted only from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and haulers would be required to use “major thoroughfares whenever possible” and avoid downtown except for container collection.
The complete ordinance is an attachment to the Sept. 10 agenda at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
