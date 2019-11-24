VENICE — A former member of the city’s Youth Advisory Board wants to revive it.
It’s his hope to enlist the input of young people who say there’s too little for them to do in Venice.
And since he’s now a City Council member, he’s in a position to try to make it happen.
When he was campaigning for office, Nick Pachota said that he knew from when he served on the YAB as a teenager that one day he’d consider running for a Venice City Council seat.
Although a career in public safety took him away from Venice for a while, he came back several years ago.
He rejoined the family business — Venice Pier Group, which operates Sharky’s, Fins and Snook Haven — and then announced his candidacy as soon as his youngest daughter left for college.
The YAB was one of several targeted-group advisory boards that were disbanded years ago, including boards that advised the City Council on issues concerning seniors and handicapped accessibility.
The City Council at the time felt that other existing boards could provide the same input, and the demands on staff would be reduced if there were fewer boards to support.
Four city boards currently include a Venice High student representative but there’s no single body that addresses youth issues the way the YAB did.
In its day it was instrumental in persuading the Council to partner with a local business to open a skate park on the Circus Arena property.
Liability concerns led to its relocation to the SKY Family YMCA.
Pachota told his new Council colleagues that during the campaign he learned that providing an “outlet” for youth was a hot topic.
Reconstituting the YAB could be a way to generate interest in doing that, he said.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom asked that the topic be put on the first available agenda for discussion. With only one more meeting before the new year, that could mean January.
Newsom was quick to note that he wasn’t against Pachota’s effort.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.