VENICE — The new executive director of the Venice Youth Boating Association was charged with DUI over the weekend, according to authorities.

Nicholas Nelson, 26, of the 200 block of Fenwick Drive in Venice, was arrested on Sunday and charged with a DUI.

Early Sunday, Nelson was allegedly speeding on Siesta Key and was pulled over, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Authorities determined he was drunk after field sobriety exercises. Nelson allegedly refused to submit a breath sample, a report stated.


After the arrest, authorities allegedly found an open and partially empty bottle of vodka behind the driver's seat, according to a report.

Several hours earlier before the arrest, the Venice Youth Boating Association cancelled its youth regatta.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, YVBA announced the cancellation of the Venetian Cup on its Facebook page. The post did not indicate a reason.

Nelson was released on a $120 bond. His arraignment is May 9.

