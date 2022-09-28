The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra is back at rehearsal with more opportunities for young musicians.
The youth orchestra expanded last year from strings-only to include student musicians in the wind, brass and percussion families.
The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra is back at rehearsal with more opportunities for young musicians.
The youth orchestra expanded last year from strings-only to include student musicians in the wind, brass and percussion families.
“It’s great to see everyone back and to see new faces,” said Tim Ferguson, director of Music Education at The Venice Symphony.
Ferguson said that he would especially like to see more younger students join the Concert Strings ensemble and percussion players for the Youth Orchestra.
“We are looking to expand and hope our students spread the word to their friends.”
Students in the VSYO not only have the opportunity to work with symphony musicians but are also invited to attend rehearsals by The Venice Symphony, and perform in concert for the community.
The groups had traditionally rehearsed on Fridays on the Venice High School campus, but now meet on Wednesdays. Ferguson said he hopes moving the practice date away from the weekend will encourage more students to join.
He said the new rehearsal schedule offers older, more accomplished students the opportunity to mentor and work with the younger players.
Dr. Nicolas Real is the director of The Youth Orchestra Program, and Nicole Rawley is the director of the Concert Strings for younger students. Both are musicians with The Venice Symphony.
Real said he was encouraged by the turnout and expects the ensembles to grow throughout the year.
“I am very excited that we will have more concerts this season,” Real added.
The youth orchestra is open to any student who can read music and wants to play in an ensemble. Students attend from all over Sarasota County.
“It is a fantastic enrichment opportunity,” Ferguson said. “Our hope is these kids are inspired to become leaders in their own school ensembles, in their schools and community.”
For more information on The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra, visit thevenicesymphony.org/vsyo
Those interested can also send an email to vsyo@thevenicesymphony.org.
The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra is sponsored, in part, by the State of Florida Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts and by Venice Symphony patrons.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.