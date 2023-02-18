VENICE — Allen Tines starts baking sweet treats at 2:45 a.m. almost every morning of the week.
On Thursday, the owner of Yummies Donuts in Venice had sold more than 9,000 paczki (pronounced poonch-key), a traditional Polish dessert that is similar to a donut — but with a denser, richer dough made with more eggs.
Many Catholics make or order the treats the day before Ash Wednesday, when a traditional period of six weeks of fasting takes place until Easter.
“I started taking orders for them on Jan 1,” Tines said. “We’ll probably sell more than 10,000 by Tuesday, known as “Fat Tuesday” to Detroiters.
Tines is from Hamtramck, Michigan, a small Polish city within Detroit, where “Pazki Day” became a tradition in the 1980s.
“Thousands of people would come to the authentic Polish bakeries each year to get them,” Tines said.
Many locals and visitors to Venice have been calling in their orders for the past 34 years.
Allen and his wife, Karen, work more than 12 hours per day to keep up with the demand.
“We had to forward the phones to the house because it was so chaotic with the calls all day,” Karen said.
After graduating high school, Allen went to culinary school, and he’s been in the food business ever since.
He learned the paczki recipe from the man who opened Yummies in 1989.
“He took me under his wing and treated me like a son and shared the family recipe,” Allen said. “I don’t share it with anybody.”
Each tray of paczki takes about four hours to make, from start to finish.
“From the time I mix the dough, proof it, cut it, fill it and fry it ... it’s a timely process”, he said. “And all of our products are made from scratch.”
You can choose from angel cream, apple, apricot, raspberry, blueberry, cheese, custard, key lime, lemon, prune or strawberry. Adults may want to try the raspberry vodka-infused paczki. Allen travels to the Detroit Distillery each year to purchase the specially made vodka.
“They don’t ship, so I fly up there in the morning, purchase and pack the bottles and fly home that night.”
Orders for Paczki can be placed through Sunday, Feb. 19 if you want to pick them up on Tuesday.
Every Saturday, Yummies has a barbecue special from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Smoked babyback ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket and chicken are available.
“It’s become very popular — we also do catering,” he said.
One favorite of locals is the “Sticky Pig” sandwich, which has pulled pork packed into a scratch-made glazed cinnamon bun donut. It was featured in Food Network Magazine.
A variety of bagels, cookies, muffins and scones are also on the menu.
Yummies Donuts and BBQ, 2001 S. Tamiami Trail, is open Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.