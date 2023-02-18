VENICE — Allen Tines starts baking sweet treats at 2:45 a.m. almost every morning of the week.

On Thursday, the owner of Yummies Donuts in Venice had sold more than 9,000 paczki (pronounced poonch-key), a traditional Polish dessert that is similar to a donut — but with a denser, richer dough made with more eggs.


Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments