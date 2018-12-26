A Venice High graduate is on a mission … to become a missionary.
Haylei Floyd, 18, will embark on a plane to Haiti the day before New Year’s Eve to help set up a YWAM (Youth With A Mission) ministry with a dozen team members. The plan is to establish a YWAM outpost in an existing bible study school, or create their own.
For three months Floyd has been at a YWAM discipleship training school in Orlando getting ready for the next phase of her life. The purpose is to “ignite, equip and launch the next wave of missionaries” out into the world.
The training and friendships have been transforming. Haylei says it has provided a new found courage and sense of purpose.
She spent her high school years going to church nearly every day, as a member of the Grace Community Bible Church on the Bypass in Venice, but often felt unable to share her faith at school.
“It was definitely hard to share,” she said. “I wish I would have tried to share more but people made fun of faith a lot, so I didn’t speak up about it. This is about getting a boldness.”
Floyd’s upbringing wasn’t filled with the church. Her father died when she was nine years old. He spent time in prison for drug related crimes. It wasn’t a happy home for awhile.
She met a youth minister through her mother in the sixth grade, and began going to church regularly by herself. Then daily. By most people’s definition, she was already a missionary by her high school years, having led middle schoolers in chat sessions about faith and life.
“I led a small group session with another friend. We talked about whatever they needed. They asked a lot of questions about friends, boys, people being mean, school stuff. Basic middle school angst,” says Haylie.
It kept her busy throughout high school.
Now, she’s “stoked” about trying out mission work.
“I’m super excited to share the gospel and help others,” says Haylie. “I’m on a mission to learn more about God … who He is and how much He loves us, and go share that. He is not bad. He is good. He changes lives for good.”
It’s about connecting and not just with children.
Part of that will include a visit to a Haitian jail to speak to those incarcerated.
“I’ll give testimony. Tell them how my dad was in prison too, about being in prison from a daughter’s view, and tell them what I would have said to my dad. What I wish I said to him. They’re not horrible people. God loves them,” she said.
The plan is to return from Haiti after six weeks in preparation for The Send, an event that draws tens of thousands of high schoolers and college students from throughout the country to Orlando seeking missionary opportunities.
After that she’ll immerse herself in more YWAM missionary training. Hopefully, that leads to a full time position with YWAM, she said.
“It’s what the Lord is calling me into.”
