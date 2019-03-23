According to the old saying, March “comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.”
It refers to weather patterns but it coincidentally applies to next week’s City Council agenda — possibly the shortest one in memory for a regular meeting.
There are two significant pieces of business on it, though: first reading of an ordinance that would allow construction of a 7-Eleven on the island and consideration of a settlement agreement in the city’s lawsuit with Neal Communities. [See story on 1A.]
The 7-Eleven would replace the existing Shell station/mini-mart at 116 North Tamiami Trail, selling Mobil gasoline.
The applicant, Venice Palm Inc., is seeking to change the property’s zoning from Commercial, Business District to Commercial, General.
With some modifications to the design, the city’s Architectural Review Board approved it. The board’s OK was needed because the property is in the Venetian Theme Architectural Control District.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning 6-0, with one member absent.
Other businessAlso on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• consider approving an amendment to the agreement for consultant services with CDM Smith Inc., for construction engineering inspection and management services (CEI) for the Downtown Corridor Improvement Project.
• consider appointing Scott Williams to the Planning Commission to complete the unexpired term of longtime Commissioner Jerry Towery and appointing Student Board Member Serenaty Lumpkin to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• recognize Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper as the 2018 Bicycle Professional of the Year, and proclaim the month of March 2019 as Florida Bicycle Month.
• swear in police officer David Skinner.
The Venice City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, in Council Chambers in Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Blvd.
The complete agenda with backup materials is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header, where you can also access the meeting online.
