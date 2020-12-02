VENICE — After the Planning Commission rejected a site-and-development plan amendment for Galleria Plaza, 1460 E. Venice Ave., the property owner appealed the decision to the City Council.
And then they asked the Venice City Council to send the matter right back to the Planning Commission where, attorney Jeff Boone said, he thought the concerns that led to the rejection could be addressed.
Boone turned out to be right: The amendment was approved 6-0 on Tuesday.
The first Planning Commission meeting, in August, was a “total Zoom meeting,” Boone said — held with no one in Council Chambers. That prevented the kind of give-and-take that often lets a project get past initial objections, he said.
The four commissioners who voted against it had three issues with the commercial property: the proximity of the proposed building to East Venice Avenue; a drive-thru lane that flows east, creating the potential for car lights to shine into westbound traffic on East Venice Avenue; and a southern elevation that they found lacking in aesthetic appeal.
Shifting the building farther north, Boone said, would undo the design of the entire property, which includes the construction of another commercial building across the access road just as close to East Venice Avenue.
The concept of the design is “neighborhood commercial,” he said, with shops and offices facing each other as houses would, instead of being laid out in strip-mall fashion. The building the Planning Commission was considering couldn’t be moved without altering the concept for that part of the property, he said.
Traffic flow and parking would also be affected, he said.
Enhancing a landscaping buffer with a second row of cocoplum plants would obscure headlights, Jim Collins, a planner with the Boone Law Firm, said.
It would be similar to a hedge surrounding the Venice Regional Bayfront Health parking lot that was beefed up due to neighbor complaints about lights. The land will be built up two feet above the road with 2-foot-tall plants on top, and the cocoplum grows rapidly, he said.
A revised southern elevation was spiffed up with tile added to awnings to match the roof; decorative windows next to the rear doors; and light fixtures.
The enhancements led Commission Chair Barry Snyder to observe that that building would now appear to have two front entrances that wouldn’t quite match because the same features weren’t being added to the northern elevation.
Boone said the owner was just trying to address the Commissioner’s concerns but could consider whether to make the two elevations more uniform.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Commission:
• Voted to recommend to the City Council the rezoning of the Hoskins Grove property in North Venice from county Open-Use Estate to city Residential, Multi-Family 3.
• Approved a site-and-development plan and a special exception for a new modular office building for the Venice Marine Patrol on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway west of the KMI Bridge.
• Rejected a request for a variance to allow the construction of a fence at 905 S. Nokomis Ave. Part of the fence would be built in a “visibility triangle” adjacent to a platted alley. Commissioners said they didn’t want to approve anything that might reduce safety for anyone using the alley.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.