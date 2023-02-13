VENICE — Fans cheered as Miss Amazing pageant winner Danielle Thoe strolled down the red carpet Friday night at the Tim Tebow Foundation's "Night To Shine."
The 33-year-old curtseyed as she entered the room.
Later she would be one of the last to leave the dance floor while spinning around in her pink dress to Queen's "We Will Rock You."
Thoe, who was on vacation in Lee County from Michigan, was invited to the Night to Shine in Venice. She was elated to meet new Florida friends.
"I like to dance," said Thoe, who has Down syndrome. "I am a cheerleader too. I like to spread the dream."
She and her parents, Dave and Shawn, have been to Night to Shine in other states. Danielle Thoe is a two-time winner in the Miss Amazing pageant, which invests in girls and women with disabilities. She was able to tell others about the pageant. She brought her sash to wear at the prom.
Volunteers, under the direction Tracie Pustizzi, transformed Lift Church in Venice into a prom venue for those living with special needs to attend. More than 90 guests came to dance, eat tacos, ride in a limousine and most of all, dance.
Just before the night ended, guests watched a video of the former Florida Gators and Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow. Tebow stood alongside his wife, Demi-Leigh, and told guests they were special and they all needed to be crowned as the king and queen.
Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine prom is for people with special needs — and this year, it took place for the first time in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Tim Tebow told guests he wanted to make it an "unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love" for people with special needs.
Roxie Rymanski had fun posing at the photo booth with Jimmy Molonson. A couple of hours later, guests and their buddies — volunteers assigned to each guest to assist them — were visited by super heroes Spider-Man, Thor and Superman, who also posed for lots of photos.
Inside the parked limousine bus, music blared as guests danced. Inside, guests were given a wristlet or boutonniere and a glow in the dark stick to shake while on the dance floor.
Pustizzi, who has two children with special needs, said it was time to have a fun event in Venice for groups in the region.
"Things went really well," Pustizzi said. "We had people here from all over and even a few we didn't expect and that was all right with us. We had enough volunteers and plenty of food. It was an outstanding night. I believe everyone had lots of fun. We were helped by Star Jones magician/comedian, Prop It Up photo booth Debbie Casares, AirBrush events Pete Marin, Ryan Heitzman Photography, Lift Church and community volunteers from Venice community and surrounding towns and cities. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their service on prom night."
For volunteer Susan Krause, the night was magical. She even met magician Star Newman, who shared some magic tricks with her and other volunteers Pam Pruett, of Nokomis, and Chris Street, of North Port.
"Volunteering is my passion," Krause said. "I want to be immersed in volunteering."
Christine Willis was one of several board members of the nonprofit When All Else Fails who volunteered.
"It was so much fun," Willis said. "I think things really became exciting for our friends when they saw Spider-Man and Batman. They just loved it. And it was so fun to see Danielle (Thoe) out on the dance floor showing off her moves as the belle of the ball."
Holly Wooster had her nails done at the prom by volunteer Carrie Van Metre.
"It makes me feel pretty," Wooster said, who soon was smiling and dancing on the dance floor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.