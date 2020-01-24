Last Thursday, I not only enjoyed the production on stage at West Coast Black Theatre Troupe but I was blown away by the setting and its cost..
As my friend Carole and I got out of the car we noticed the large screen television on the wall above the theater’s entrance, the lights marking each of the shallow and easy-to-climb-steps to the patio between the two buildings (theater and office), happy people congregated on that patio for a private pre-show party and the entrance doors to both the administrations and theater buildings.
The completed complex is visually stunning. I have been reviewing shows at WBTT almost since its beginning as a dream of its creator/founder/actor/singer/musician/teacher/playwright/director/mentor and more: Nate Jacobs.
From borrowed and rented spaces around Sarasota, WBTT finally acquired its own building at 10th and Orange in Sarasota. With help from Christine Jennings and several other like-minded friends who believed in what Jacobs was doing, the little dream became real.
The transformation occurred one step at a time. Number crunching was key. The company purchased property with two buildings suitable for the theater’s development.
One building would house administrative offices, class and possible rehearsal space and such while the other would house the theater, at first a simple black-box theatre with simple chairs and a few risers on three sides of the stage.
Actors leaving stage right would have to navigate some strange corridors and odd spaces in order to make a later entrance on stage left and vice versa. Those of us who might be seated in the front row, especially if we were near a corner, had to keep our feet out of the way lest we trip an actor on the run to his next entrance.
From the beginning the quality was there on that simple stage and we regulars began to identify certain regulars on stage. We watched them improve in every aspect even to the point of making their way to Broadway and literally around the world.
No one did that overnight. As Nate had an innate ability to grow the theater and its people on stage as well as off-stage, so did he know when the time was right to take the next big step — and not one minute before.
While some of us could identify those who had a good chance for the big time, it was Nate who had the innate sense of knowing the right time to send then off in that direction.
He also appeared on stage quite often, directed a few shows, wrote shows and had a hand in all the other things involved with running a top-flight theater. Howard Millman and more recently, Michael Donald Edwards, did that for Asolo Rep, transforming it to the top of regional theaters in the U.S.
Murray Chase has done that in Venice, taking the Venice Little Theatre which had four employees but always legions of volunteers when he arrived 22 years ago to become the No. 2 community theater in the U.S. with 1,500 volunteers and budget of nearly $4 million, a strong education program, regional and national awards and a campus and staff that has expanded beyond belief during his tenure. Venice Theatre turned 70 this season.
Although this is the cultural coast of Florida, with more theaters per capita than New York City, and people who truly support the arts, raising money is no easy task, Manatee Players struggled for years and even when a donor left a $2 million challenge to build a new theater, a lot of creativity went into raising the rest of some $15 million which was significant because the new theater was being built from the ground up.
Its proximity to Sarasota also was a problem for people were used to donating to that city’s cultural organizations. People had to be found in Bradenton who may not have donated any significant money to arts organizations.
The Players Centre for the Performing Arts, in its 90th season, is the oldest theater in the area, but it too is having a tough time in raising money for a move to Lakewood Ranch where it will build a new larger theater.
Despite its age and the quality of its shows it has had to compete for money against all those other venues in its area. As Manatee had to find new donors in its geographical area, so does the Players have to train its future Lakewood Ranch neighbors in the value of having quality theater in that area.
If all this fundraising is challenging these days when the economy is better than it has been for years, what will happen if things change? As an economics major, one thing I know is that the economy goes up just as often as it goes down for many and varied reasons,
Again, Jacobs and his supporters seem to have done it right by doing so much within what most would consider a modest budget — $8 million.
The selection of Willis Smith construction which has worked on many theaters and other major projects in the area, was also a great choice as that company brought home this glorious complex in record time and on budget.
When does that happen? As I made some calls Friday Nate’s name continued to surface and not just for the any technical decisions that needed to be made.
“Nate was intimately involved in choosing the carpet colors,” WBTT development director Deborah Flynt-Garret said.
Multiple shades of warm reds and oranges make a dramatic foil for a dark-textured wood wall, cream color walls and various lobby accoutrements such as a snack bar and ticket booth. Two large glass-enclosed display cases feature large glass works by Dale Chihuly and an Italian glass artist of note. These were not in the budget.
“A patron (anonymous) has a large collection of Chihuly and other art glass,” Flynt-Garret said. “He wanted to reduce his collectioin and gifted these to the theater. They were all properly appraised, cataloged and insured.”
As for staying within the budget, it helped that WBTT had two solid structures and parking space in addition to Jacobs, its “Jack of All Trades” and a devoted fan base.
That fan base also contributes to making every show a sell-out or darn close to it.
As the Players Centre continues its fund drive toward Lakewood Ranch and Venice Theatre moves forward with its recently announced appeal that will fund a wonderful new education facility and other upgrades to its campus, do what you can for either one or both. As wonderful as it is to have so many professional theaters in this area, it is as special to have these two fine community theaters. By the way, Willis Smith will be constructing the new theater at Lakewood Ranch for The Players Centre.
Visit theplayers.org, venicestage.com and westcoastblacktheatre.org.
Each one is a reminder that when you chose to come to this area, you chose well.
