A driver lost control of a sedan on Sunday and struck a business in the 1400 block of East Venice Avenue. No injuries were reported.

VENICE — A woman driving a car lost control of the vehicle and struck a building, damaging a business in the 1400 block of East Venice Avenue.

According to Venice Fire Department, authorities received the call about 11:30 a.m. Sunday with Venice and Sarasota County emergency units responding.

“Upon arrival, Venice units found an elderly female sitting behind the wheel of her Toyota Corolla conscious and alert,” according to a news release. “The driver was maneuvering around the parking lot when she lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the building.”

The car struck Simplicity Salon and Day Spa, which had minor damage and broken glass, according to the fire department.

“Once crews stabilized the car, they removed the driver out of the passenger side door,” the news release stated.

No injuries were reported. No structural damage was done to the building, the news release noted.

The crash is under investigation by Venice Police Department.

