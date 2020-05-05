VENICE — A woman driving a car lost control of the vehicle and struck a building, damaging a business in the 1400 block of East Venice Avenue.
According to Venice Fire Department, authorities received the call about 11:30 a.m. Sunday with Venice and Sarasota County emergency units responding.
“Upon arrival, Venice units found an elderly female sitting behind the wheel of her Toyota Corolla conscious and alert,” according to a news release. “The driver was maneuvering around the parking lot when she lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the building.”
The car struck Simplicity Salon and Day Spa, which had minor damage and broken glass, according to the fire department.
“Once crews stabilized the car, they removed the driver out of the passenger side door,” the news release stated.
No injuries were reported. No structural damage was done to the building, the news release noted.
The crash is under investigation by Venice Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.