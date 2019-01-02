The pilot of a single-engine plane escaped injury Wednesday afternoon at the Venice Municipal Airport when he landed without the plane's nose gear.
Airport Director Mark Cervasio said that either the gear failed on landing or hadn't been engaged.
Numerous emergency vehicles responded but the pilot wasn't injured. There were no passengers.
This story will be updated as additional facts are learned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.