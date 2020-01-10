VENICE — An ethics compliance officer for the city of Venice has ruled a complaint against former three-term Venice Mayor John Holic by former Council Member Deborah Anderson had no merit.
It’s the third ethics case to be dismissed in the last two months against various council members.
James Toale, of the Tannenbaum Scro law firm in Sarasota, the city’s appointed ethics compliance officer, said in a written ruling dated Dec. 20 none of the 10 alleged improper actions by Holic violated any city rules, and even if one had, the remedy sought by Anderson is not authorized by law.
“As I’ve learned during my time in office, anybody can file anything and it doesn’t have to have any merit or basis,” Holic said Tuesday. “That’s exactly what that was … no merit, no basis, as borne out with the adjudication of 10 claims and not one was found to have any merit.”
“It’s a shame someone can take the time (to file such a complaint) and assess the city (legal fees), then complain about the city wasting money,” Holic said.
He’s looking into whether the city can claw back legal expenses.
“All three ethics complains were filed at the time of the November election. The one against (former council member) Bob Daniels was a smear. In my case, I have no reason why (Anderson) did it. It is what it is,” Holic said.
Anderson stood by her complaint.
“I certainly do not think it’s ethical for John Holic to extend his control over the city of Venice past term limits and months into Mayor (Ron) Feinsod’s term,” she said on Tuesday. “One should also question using a Sarasota real estate attorney as an ethics officer in a city where developers have such disproportionate and menacing political power.”
Anderson submitted a five-page complaint on Nov. 14, days after Holic reappointed two long-time members, Chair Barry Snyder and Shaun Graser, to the Venice Planning Commission during his last meeting in office.
The appointees terms were set to expire on Jan. 31, 2020.
Holic said at a public hearing on the appointments, which the City Council voted to approve, he wanted to ensure continuity on the commission while it finished a years-long effort culminating in a rewrite of the city’s Land Use Regulations.
Anderson claimed Holic “usurped Mayor-elect Ron Feinsod’s duties,” and speculated Holic improperly extended his policies despite being termed out of office. She also claimed that Holic’s actions were retaliative and Holic would somehow benefit from the appointments as he runs for a Sarasota County Commission seat in 2020.
Her complaints were specifically directed toward Holic’s conduct in office. For example, she claimed he was not “attuned” to the needs and issues of residents, was “disrespectful” of city processes and guidelines, and showed “no integrity” in “forcing” two members of the commission on the incoming mayor.
A preliminary internal review by the city’s Human Resources Director Alan Bullock used the same rationale for finding that each alleged violation was unfounded: “Since Mayor Holic’s role in the reappointments was merely to propose them, which he did in a public meeting, and since the proposal was the subject of substantial discussion at the meeting, then approved by the City Council, no violation.”
Toale agreed Anderson’s allegations simply were not violations. Others were “too speculative to be deemed a violation,” Toale wrote.
“The ethics code for the City of Venice was never intended to deal with the rough and tumble which occurs during candidates’ campaigns or City Council or their aftermath, unless of course there is a clear violation of the code,” Toale wrote. “Most of these disputes have a political solution, as does this dispute.”
If it’s council’s desire to remove the commissioners, Toale wrote, the City Council could simply adopt an ordinance stating commissioners serve at the council’s discretion and are removable without cause at any time.
Toale ruled earlier that two ethics complaints filed against Daniels, while he was campaigning for the mayoral position at the time, were improperly filed and were also dismissed.
All three, filed in 2019, were the first ever filed against a sitting mayor or council member since the ethics code was adopted in 2006. All three complaints were directed at conservatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.