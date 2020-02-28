From the Boston Tea Party to present-day politics, people have taken sides — some more aggressively than others.
And so it was in the ’60s and ’70s when a lawyer named William Kunstler defended the rights of many whose causes were not necessarily popular with the average American.
Feeling that everyone potentially could end up in court, everyone deserved the best legal representation no matter what the charge or topic.
That belief led him to represent some of his day’s most controversial people and causes — inmates in the Attica prison riots, the Chicago Seven, a member of the Central Park Five and Martin Luther King Jr.
Portraying Kunstler in FST Bowne’s Lab Theatre now through March 13, is Sam Mossler with Anique Clements as Kerry, a law student at the college where Kunstler is to speak about his career. Student protesters are quite vocal in not wanting him there. Kerry must introduce him to the audience although she too is not a fan and looking forward to confronting him.
Mossler’s portrayal is one of the finest performances I have seen in 24 years as a reviewer. It is spell-binding and even occasionally shocking or surprising.
That anyone can recite that many lines in near-soliloquy fashion with no intermission is a true tour de force. With few words and some occasional changes in facial expressions, Clements’ character Kerry adds the punctuation marks that make this a don’t miss production.
Neither actor is new to FST, but in “Kunstler,” under the direction of Jason Cannon, they turn in performances that are certain to be remembered long after the ghost light is lit in this theater.
Whatever one’s political leaning, this is a production to be seen and savored.
For tickets and performance times, call the FST box office at 941-266-9000, Bowne’s Lab Theatre is in FST’s building on First Street in downtown Sarasota.
