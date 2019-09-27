VENICE - A no swim advisory issued Thursday for Brohard Beach has been lifted, according to Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials.
County officials received test results Friday that met a " satisfactory level meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards," according to a news release.
The beach, which is the only one in the county where canines are encouraged to play with owners, was given a no swim advisory on Thursday morning.
"Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this site," the news release stated.
For more information, go online to www.OurGulfEnvironment.net, click on water monitoring and then bacterial testing to check results of area beaches or call 941-232-2437.
Visit Sarasota County also provides information about beaches and other aspects of the region. Its website is www.visitsarasota.org.
