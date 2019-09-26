VENICE - Sarasota County officials issued a "no swim" advisory Thursday afternoon for Brohard Beach along the Gulf of Mexico in Venice.
It was issued "as a precaution," officials said.
"The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during routine weekly water quality testing on Wednesday ... were outside acceptable limits. The beach remains open, however, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place."
Brohard Beach and Paw Park, at 1600 Harbor Drive, is the only beach where canine companions are allowed, according to the county.
The county noted that "some bacteria are naturally present in the environment."
Signs advising people not to swim nor "engage in water recreation" will stay up until testing meets EPA standards for water quality.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will look at its next test results after 2 p.m. Friday.
The news release states enterococcus bacteria comes from natural and man-made sources, including pet waste, wildlife, stormwater runoff or human sewage "from failed septic systems and sewage spills" but notes no sewage spills have been reported within 1 mile of Brohard Beach in the past two weeks.
"The rapid response team from Sarasota County and the city of Venice has determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources," the news release said. "The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs. Additionally, recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife into local waters may also be a contributing factor."
DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham said the Florida Healthy Beaches program works to protect beachgoers.
"When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill. People, especially the very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes," Higginbotham said in the news release.
The county said people should not eat shellfish like crabs and shrimp from the Brohard Beach area while during a no-swim advisory, but finfish caught "live and healthy" can be eaten when filleted.
"Our coastline of over 30 miles of world-class beaches is a wonderful asset to our community," said Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County, in the news release. "Let's work together to help preserve this amenity."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.