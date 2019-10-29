NOKOMIS - Along the way to Nokomis Beach or returning on Albee Road West, a new store has opened generating energy and passion for events like the drum circle.
It has collections of eclectic items including sharks' teeth, jewelry and the mysteries of Kong's Kollectibles Cave.
Owned by Nokomis locals, NoKoLoKo is filled with many items associated with the beach and area. Owners Susan Martini and Bob Kurtz fell in love with the North Jetty and feel their store epitomizes the area, NoKoLoKo at 718 Albee Road West is next to Melissa's ice cream shop.
They have a grand opening on Halloween at 3 p.m., including a special costume party with goodies, music and more.
To coordinate with the drum circle the store's closing hours are flexible as after sunset they may have live music.
Martini has displays of local art including painted, penciled, water colored and photographic.
Those are works by local artists, including Dennis Luken who will be holding art classes, including evenings.
Drum circles enthusiasts will find a wide array of items and poi accessories for rhythmic dancers, hula hoops, fashions, drums and instruments. She plans to have educational books on nature, fossils and local wildlife.
From West Brighton on Staten Island Bob Kurtz is passionate about live music. Graduating school, he joined Staten Island Zoo as a volunteer and having a 40 years career he retired as the general curator.
Recalling how initially he was a cleaner and during his career he worked with exotic birds, birds of prey and reptiles. They ranged from one of the largest venomous snakes in the world to large mammals, lions, tigers, bears in the zoo.
Within NoKoLoKo is Kurt's Kong's Kollectibles Cave where visitors will find his favorite classic horror, old black and white creepy movies. He has a creepie movie on loop running continuously in the Kong Cave.
He has many collectibles 78's, 45's and CD's. He dubs, transferring an old 45 record to a thumb drive. He has 4,000 vinyl records including the entire collection of the Beatles on vinyl. Even more interesting he has a large collection of Godzilla toys, train sets and drum sets.
"My son was obsessed with Godzilla so I bought for him many collectible figures and I will sell samplings in the cave," he said. "There are sports cards of baseball, basketball and I will have comics like 'Super Hero' coming in November."
NoKoLoKo is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 941-244-0118.
