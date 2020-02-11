NOKOMIS — The “Say I Do Again” returns on Valentine’s Day to two Sarasota County beaches, including Nokomis Beach.
The annual Feb. 14 event is hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.
“This Valentine’s Day sunset ceremony has seen couples renew their wedding vows for over three decades,” the county said in a news release. “Each year nearly 400 couples renew their commitment to that special person in their life.”
The county said couples who participate in the ceremony register for either the Nokomis or Siesta Beach site, receiving a flower and certificate.
“Sarasota County Beaches are special places in this community. Sharing a gorgeous sunset on one of America’s best beaches with the most special person in your life is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day,” said Jonathan Poyner, Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources program coordinator.
The ceremonies are non-denominational.
They are officiated by Judge Maria Ruhl at Nokomis Beach or Judge Debra Johnes Riva at Siesta Beach.
The vow renewal ceremony will include music and refreshments.
Couples can register Valentine’s Day at the event for $25 per couple.
