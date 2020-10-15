NOKOMIS — After 71 years, the Nokomis Groves is shuttering its citrus-packing and shipping business.
Customers outside Nokomis Groves on Tuesday were saddened to hear the news.
“That’s too bad,” Venice resident Sue Flora said outside the store on Albee Farm Road on Tuesday as she ate ice cream with her husband, Curt.
Besides the citrus and citrus-related products like honey and candy, the grove store is well known for its ice cream.
Sarasota resident Bonita Ritchison said anytime she is in the area, she stops at the store. She said she lived in Nokomis for many years and always liked what Nokomis Groves offered.
“I always went there for their fresh oranges and their tomatoes — and at Christmas, I always bought their toffee as gifts. They had the best toffee,” Ritchison said. “That’s going to be terrible.”
That is the bad news.
The good news is the store will continue to serve its famous orange ice cream and other special ice cream flavors every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on major holidays or in the case of severe weather.
“Our luscious orange vanilla swirl is our most popular, but many fans also love our lime, chocolate and pineapple flavors,” the owners wrote in the letter issued about the end of the company’s citrus operations.
The not-so-bad news is that the owners have made arrangements with a “highly reliable company to fulfill your gift fruit shipping needs.”
Those orders will be handled by phone to a number which is already up and running, 800-426-5274.
For 71 years, the retail store opened each Nov. 1 alongside Albee Farm Road, just north of Venice. Over the years, the business grew with added tables and shelves stocked with everything that could possibly be made from citrus — or decorations with citrus motifs.
Perry and Annie Lee Hayes opened the groves and store in 1948. They were followed by second-generation owners Gene and Nadine Handerson.
The orange trees adjacent to the store and across the street supplied citrus fruit for many years. Maintaining the groves, picking and packing were all big jobs, but so was the work involved with planning the annual gift catalog and all the items that would be included within its pages.
Today, the company is operated by members of the third generation of the family, Brenda and David Kemerer, Sandra Henderson, Laura Henderson and Joanna Pal.
This is a “bittersweet time” the owners said in the letter announcing the change. Given the legion of resident and snowbird fans, the announcement will prove bittersweet to their longtime customers. Co-owner Laura Henderson, when reached by phone for a comment, said the family did not want to say anything more at this time.
“We have been told that the top two spots to go to in the Nokomis/Venice area are to watch a sunset, and to visit Nokomis Groves,” the owners wrote in a social media post. “Many of our winter customers tell us Nokomis Groves is their first stop when they arrive back in Florida and the last place on their way home.”
One thing that never changed through all the years was the price of a sample of the groves’ orange juice. For the entire 71 years the price remained 5 cents.
