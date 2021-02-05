NOKOMIS — Sarasota County and Nokomis Fire Departments fought a blaze inside a Nokomis home early Friday.
Smoke billowed from the eaves of the home owned by Joseph Pansulla in the 600 block of Verrocchio Drive in the Sorrento South subdivision just south of Oscar Scherer State Park.
Pansulla, who lives alone, said he had gone to a store and out to breakfast with a friend when he received a phone call about a fire at his house.
He has lived there for about four years, he said.
Standing outside the house after he arrived as firefighters were working to extinguish the fire, he was unsure what may have caused the blaze.
"I was thinking on the way over … the only thing I've done is I bought a new electric blanket," Pansulla said.
He said he knew he turned it off but noted it was still plugged in when he left. He also wondered aloud about a stove that is sometimes a problem.
But he admitted he didn't have any idea.
"They'll know more than me," he said, pointing toward firefighters.
A neighbor noticed the smoke rising about 9:45 a.m. and another neighbor pounded on windows at the home, unsure if Pansulla was still home.
"One of the windows in the back, that one was hot when I touched it," Alan Wylie said.
The investigation into the cause is underway. There were no reports of injuries.
