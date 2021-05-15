TAMPA — A federal court sentenced a Nokomis man to more than 27 years in federal prison for child exploitation on Thursday.
Robert Boehme, 64, 100 block of Oleander Street, Nokomis, pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing materials depicting the sexual exploitation of children, according to a news release.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber sentenced Boehme to 27 years and 3 months in a federal prison and ordered him to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender, according to the release.
In its investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation found requests to download child exploitation material over the internet from Boehme’s home, the release states.
According to the release, Boehme was downloading child exploitation material when the FBI carried out a search warrant at his home.
Authorities found tens of thousands of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.