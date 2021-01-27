The Venice Chamber of Commerce Non Profit Expo created a venue for groups to showcase their work. On a perfect Venice weather day anyone looking for information or volunteer opportunities was in luck.
The Classic Car Club was front and center. They wanted to attract members even offering a free one-year membership to veterans. Contact them at Venice.aarc.com.
Stephanie Elliott, manager of the Elephant’s Trunk known as one of the best thrift shops in town and her crew held a raffle at the Expo. The group was celebrating their elevator. What could be better than offering two floors of furniture and having the elevator back working?
Venice Garden Club President Diane Jensen and Vice President Pat Swindell announced the good news that the Garden Club would be sponsoring a Garden Tour and plant sale on March 12 and 13 instead of its annual Home Tour.
“We won’t let our scholarship program down,” Diane said.
The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include six exceptional private gardens. Tickets are $25. Contact vagcfl@aol.com. More info to follow.
Chris Eaton was on hand with a map showing the Legacy Trail Bike Path. Chris, John Henshaw and Terry Redman represented Venice Area Beautification. Contact them vabi.org. They always need more volunteers.
Three cheers Venice Chamber for a nice event.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Ed Taylor. He could easily be called a cheerleader for the Sertoma Club of Venice. He represents the group at events and if there is a Cheeseburgers in Paradise tent, Ed will be one of the chefs.
Ed’s phone documents most events with pictures posted on Facebook within minutes. Ed was one of the charter members of Venice Tiger Bay and managed the luncheons. Several years ago he chaired a dinner bringing Tucker Carlson to Venice. Ed is on hand for Chamber events like the Hob Nob and the Non Profit Expo.
Ed is one of those people who manages to multi-task and be in two places at on time. He has a great sense of humor. He is patient and he is fun. Ed has a talent for making you think what you are saying makes sense and then often telling you why it doesn’t.
Ed Taylor is kind and helpful. He is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
