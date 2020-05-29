Four young women were awarded nontraditional scholarships of $5,000 each to complete their education and earn a college degree by the Venice Chapter of the American Association of Women.
Thanks to a successful home tour and fundraisers like a tea and raffles the Venice group raised enough funds to change lives.
The four women receiving the scholarships this year are Marjorie Battista, Sabski Celestin, Mariah Guinart and Heidi Tinney.
Marjorie is working toward a degree as a registered nurse. Sabski plans to become a registered nurse anesthetist. Mariah wants to become a flight nurse for Bay Flite. Heidi’s goal is to become a psychiatric mental health nurse.
These young women are dedicated and determined. Several have families. One was recently widowed. All are working. Each wants to make a better life for herself.
In Dan Crenshaw’s book “Fortitude,” he talks about two kinds of quitting. In one you give up and in the other you change course. These young women are changing course. They are doing something hard. AAUW is helping. Everyone who attended the home tour or tea is helping. Bravo.
The AAUW scholarship committee was chaired by Pat Comeau and included Dottie Bingman, Joyce Kamm, Joannie Leeds, Flo Raber and Wendy Seeley. They screened the applications and interviewed each woman then made the selection. The annual luncheon to celebrate the recipients has been postponed until the fall.
The Venice AAUW is 250-members strong and is one of the largest nationally. AAUW is open to women who have completed an associate, bachelor or advanced degree. For information visit venice-fl.aauw.net
Celebrate the USA
Support the local businesses whose doors are open ready to serve you.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are the terrific Venice residents who flagged our city. It was great to see flags at parks and business locations. People placed buntings off their porches and some condos hung American flags off their railings.
Thanks to Venice MainStreet and VABI, Venice Area Beautification, Inc for joining the tribute. Three cheers to the volunteers who placed flags on graves at Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to Marge Dellecker for organizing the event.
While there was no formal ceremony, the flags around town depicted a Venice spirit of thanks. Singing “God Bless America” in church on Memorial Day is a tribute everyone can appreciate. All who participated make Venice a great place to live.
