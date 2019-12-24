SARASOTA — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has identified a positive case of hepatitis A in a food service worker in North Port.
Department workers determined a person who worked at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, along Sumter Boulevard, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 20 may have been infectious, the department reported Friday night in a news release.
“The hepatitis A vaccine may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure. The hepatitis A vaccination is recommended for anyone who ate or drank at this restaurant between Dec. 7 and Dec. 20,” the news release states.
“Those who consumed food or beverage between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6 should instead observe for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A infection. This includes sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, or yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Anyone experiencing these symptoms should promptly seek medical attention.”
Anyone with questions about possible exposure to hepatitis A at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s can call 941-861-2873 to reach Department of Health Epidemiology staff.
The Department of Health is encouraging all health care providers, including hospital emergency departments to stay on high alert and immediately report cases of hepatitis A to DOH-Sarasota, as well as identify those who would benefit from vaccination.
Vaccination is the best way to prevent hepatitis A. People who should be vaccinated for hepatitis A include:
• All children at the age of 12 months
• People who are experiencing homelessness
• Users of recreational drugs, whether injected or not
• Men who have sexual encounters with other men
• People with direct contact with others who have hepatitis A
• Travelers to countries where hepatitis A is common
• People with chronic /long-term liver disease, including hepatitis B or hepatitis C
• People with clotting-factor disorders
• Family and caregivers of adoptees from countries where hepatitis A is common.
For more information, visit www.sarasotahealth.org or call 941-861-2900. Follow the Department of Health on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook or visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
In addition to the weekend vaccinations, anyone can receive hepatitis A vaccinations at either other Department of Health facilities during normal business hours. These places will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
• DOH-Sarasota, 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota
Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays: 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: 8-11 a.m.
Fridays: 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m.
• DOH-Sarasota, North Port, 6950 Outreach Way, North Port
Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays: 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: 8-11:30 a.m.
Fridays: 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
