WEST VILLAGES — David Fernstrum sees himself more like a rebel or a revolutionary American, not a troublemaker.
He and others had formed the West Villagers for Responsible Government, a political committee whose goal is to de-annex or separate the West Villages Improvement District from the city of North Port.
The “divorce” of West Villages and North Port has become contentious, one side with its legal arguments and petitions to break the 20-year relationship, the other bracing for a showdown at city hall.
And there’s plenty at stake, as decoupling West Villages from North Port would remove thousands of acres, tens of thousands of people and millions in home value from the city. West Villages at build-out will be some 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, or about two-thirds of North Port’s current population. It’s estimated that West Villages produces about 10% of property taxes, and that figure will slide up as the group of communities grows.
West Villagers for Responsible Government has some 2,000 petition signatures to unhitch the West Villages wagon from North Port. City commissioners would need to approve the request, however, and that isn’t likely.
But if those early Americans hadn’t resisted and waged guerilla war, “we’d all be speaking with a British accent today,” Fernstrum said of the Revolutionary War comparison. He’s a retired lawyer and a spearhead in the movement to wave adios to North Port.
The split from North Port took a step back in May, however, when the West Villages Improvement District Board of Supervisors stood nearly united in opposing de-annexation. The board, representing mostly builders at West Villages, approved the “divorce” resolution, 4-1, which stood firm against uncoupling from North Port. It was drafted on behalf of Mattamy Homes, the master developer at West Villages headed by Canadian billionaire Peter Gilgan. Leaving North Port would cost too much, and the relationship between the city and West Villages had bonded well over the years, those supporting the resolution argued.
The one “no” vote was cast by Victor Dobrin, a vocal member of West Villagers for Responsible Government and the only member representing homeowners, Fernstrum said. The group has 20 people collecting signatures and pushing the issue.
THE ANNEXATION
The story drifts back to North Port agreeing to annex the former Taylor Ranch in 2000. It was in unincorporated Sarasota County. Because no homes had been built, only legal obstacles needed fixing. The ranch was thousands of acres.
West Villagers for Responsible Government came into the picture last year when North Port enacted homeowner tax hikes. That made for a lot of unhappy people citywide, Fernstrum and others said, especially in West Villages, where average homes sell for about $280,000; a top-ender can run $5 million, according to realtor.com.
The city had wanted steeper increases, but commissioners ultimately settled on a more moderate tax hike. The owner of a $200,000 North Port home would pay $774 per year, or about 13% more than 2018, for instance.
But West Villagers were already miffed over a North Port aquatics center and renovation plans at Warm Mineral Springs Park, North Port’s historic spa from the 1960s. The two projects at completion would total more than $30 million. Those are wasted tax dollars, said John Meisel, another leader in the movement and who is also critical of West Villages Improvement District land swaps and other deals that ultimately cost homeowners, he said. That’s what prompted the formation of West Villagers for Responsible Government, he said.
WELLEN PARK
West Villages consists of the Oasis, IslandWalk, Renaissance, The Preserve and Gran Paradiso communities. It also includes Sarasota National, Grand Palm and Boca Royale. CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves spring training complex, is inside the district. Most development is within North Port, but some is in unincorporated Sarasota County.
Developers rebranded the overarching West Villages project as Wellen Park in April, another issue angering some living there. That new name becomes official today. The new name isn’t very popular with many people already living in West Villages.
“We weren’t going to get change” from North Port,” Meisel said of his group’s start. “What else were we going to do?”
Fernstrum, Meisel and others with West Villagers for Responsible Government had decided a clean break was necessary. What they want is to get absorbed into what’s called unincorporated Sarasota County. North Port, Sarasota, Venice and portions of Longboat Key are the only incorporated sections of the county, meaning self-government — police and fire, utilities and elected leadership. Communities like Englewood, South Venice and Nokomis do not have city governments, and are part of the unincorporated county.
Ultimately, the group insists legal arguments will settle things: state de-annexation or contraction regulations for contiguous boundaries, or consistent territory with North Port, and other rules falling under Chapter 171 of Florida Statutes, are where answers lie. The group has also sold de-annexation as cold economics: Homeowners would save about $1,000 a year in taxed savings, and in exchange receive Sarasota County services.
The group has 2,000 or so petition signatures supporting secession. Those would be presented to North Port city commissioners, along with a pre-drafted ordinance. Commissioners would deny or approve the package.
West Villagers for Responsible Government has other moves it wouldn’t share, Fernstrum said on Friday in a background session at Gran Paradiso, a West Villages gated community. The place seemed idyllic, its residents ping-ponging tennis balls, splashing in pool aerobics, on bicycles or power-walking as storm clouds hovered over them.
Which may be a metaphor, as one North Port official insisted West Villagers for Responsible Government faces hostility.
“When you sever any part of the city,” said Jill Luke, North Port’s vice mayor, “it’s not just them. It upsets the entire plan for the city, the movement forward. They’re not looking at it as a whole. It’s selfish.”
Ferstrum didn’t buy that.
“We are ordinary people who have observed a problem for which we can find no other solution,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.