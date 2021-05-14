The Economic Development Division of the city of North Port teamed up with New York-based consulting firm Camoin Associates to create an in-depth market and development feasibility study to solidify strategies as area population and job growth increases.
With a population that has grown by 213% between 2000 and 2020 with no sign of stopping, the study lays out an action plan matrix that identifies priorities based on the findings.
Some of the city’s highest priorities include planning, land use, business, and workforce development. The study further identifies workforce alignment with target industries, inventory, infrastructure, and approaches.
The study showed that nearly 90% of the city’s workforce commutes outside of the area and imports only about a third. Increased focus on economic and workforce development to balance out the natural residential development in North Port, is essential.
The city has 27,000 workers in the labor force, with 9,500 private sector jobs available.
The Camoin study has zeroed in on economic development by identifying the best available land for job-generation and then determined the necessary infrastructure required to make that land “shovel-ready.”
This is a top priority for city leadership because it is the pathway to taking the city from a community that exports most of its workforce, to a live-work community that provides a higher quality of life for its workforce at home.
The study also identified the areas (or Activity Centers) with the greatest immediate opportunity as:
• Gateway at Interstate 75 and North Sumter Boulevard
• Panacea along Interstate 75
• Heron Creek along South Sumter Boulevard
• The Springs region
• The Crossings (formerly “Midway”) along Toledo Blade Boulevard
The five Activity Centers have a combined build-out potential ranging from 12.4 million square feet of commercial-office-industrial space at the low end to 29.2 million square feet at the high end. These five lands have been identified as essential to North Port’s employment future.
The Camoin study was presented to the North Port City Commission on April 13 and was unanimously approved 5-0 and adopted as the economic development blueprint moving forward. The City Commission also unanimously approved $12.5 million in federal COVID-19 funding towards building infrastructure for those properties. This investment in moving forward with the identified Activity Centers, can include a taxable assessed value of $57 to $290 for every $1 spent on infrastructure, according to the study.
Another benefit will be more employment opportunities for North Port residents. The development of the five locations identified in the study is calculated to be around 18,178 more jobs created directly within the City.
Mel Thomas, director of the Economic Development Division for the city of North Port said, “The Camoin study has given us a detailed city-wide blueprint to meet the needs of our community as we continue to best manage current and future growth.”
Thomas recently announced her retirement from the city.
The Camoin study is available online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.