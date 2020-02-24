VENICE — Assuming there are no absences, the proposed GCCF planned unit development in North Venice will finally get a hearing before the full City Council on Tuesday.
The PUD would be a combination of the proposed Villa Paradiso planned unit development and The Bridges, a proposed commercial mixed-use development, totaling about 300 acres.
The Council voted 5-1 in July to approve the necessary rezoning, with then-Mayor John Holic opposed. Council Member Chuck Newsom was absent.
When it came up for second reading in August, Newsom was present but Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was absent. Newsom joined Holic and then-Council Member Jeanette Gates in voting against it, resulting in a tie vote, so the ordinance wasn’t adopted.
Holic stymied an effort by Fiedler to bring the ordinance back in September, ultimately ruling the attempt out of order.
Mayor Ron Feinsod issued a similar ruling in January when Newsom proposed having the full Council, with three new members, consider the rezoning. But this time Newsom appealed the decision to the full Council, which overruled him 6-1.
If the rezoning is approved, the Council will also consider raising the maximum building height in the PUD to 42 feet from 35 feet.
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. You can also watch the meeting online there.
