VENICE — Land-use ordinances rarely get a second chance at a second reading but the opportunity for one made all the difference for a proposed North Venice development on Tuesday.
It was the first time all seven City Council members were present to vote on it.
The proposed GCCF planned unit development would be a combination of the already approved Villa Paradiso planned unit development and The Bridges, an approved commercial mixed-use development, totaling about 300 acres.
Neither project was developed.
The land is owned by Border Road Investments LLC, Myarra Property Joint Ventures LLC, Woolridge Investment-Florida LLC and FC Laurel LLC.
The vote in July on first reading of an ordinance rezoning the property was 5-1, with then-Mayor John Holic opposed. Council Member Chuck Newsom was absent.
On second reading in August, Newsom was present but Council Member Mitzie Fiedler wasn’t. Newsom, Holic and then-Council Member Jeanette Gates voted against the ordinance, resulting in a tie. Four positive votes are needed to adopt an ordinance.
Fiedler tried in September to bring the ordinance back before the full Council but Holic ruled the attempt out of order.
Since then three Council seats have new people in them: Mayor Ron Feinsod and Members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota.
Feinsod copied Holic in January when Newsom proposed having the full Council redo second reading. But Newsom appealed the decision to the full Council, which overruled the mayor 6-1.
With all seven Council members either having been present at the prior hearings or having caught up by watching the videos of them, both the staff and the applicant presentations were somewhat abbreviated.
So was the debate. The Council members had few questions and little to say before getting to their vote.
“It’s certainly been a winding road for this application,” Council Member Rich Cautero said. He’d be voting to approve it because “I haven’t seen any competent, substantial evidence to say no.”
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she too would vote for it because it reduces the density on the property from a maximum of 1,799 units to 1,300, has 50% open space and will include a wildlife corridor.
The only thing that bothered Feinsod was that there was no guaranteed minimum acreage devoted to development amenities. But he joined his colleagues in voting to approve the rezoning.
They also approved a variance to increase the height in the PUD to 42 feet from a maximum of 35 feet. But, attorney Jeff Boone noted, the current approved maximum is 45 feet, so the variance is in fact a reduction of 3 feet.
The GCCF PUD is expected to have single-family homes, townhouses and multi-family dwellings.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Approved the five-year capital improvement project schedule for park impact fee projects.
• Heard a presentation on the Water System Master Plan update.
• Heard a presentation on the 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and external annual audit.
• Approved on first reading of an ordinance amending the city code regarding the Municipal Firefighters’ Pension Trust Fund.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Sheriff Tom Knight for the appointment of city police officers as deputy sheriffs.
• Approved a contract with UNICOM Government Inc. for the Airport Security Project.
• Heard a presentation on the Keystone/Boys & Girls Club.
• Approved the conceptual plan for 2020 Public Arts “Venice Fanta-Sea” Project.
• Approved the Tour de Femme, a women-only, multiple-distance bicycle ride on April 5.
• Reappointed Richard Francis to the Citizen Tax Oversight Committee.
