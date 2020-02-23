VENICE — Residents of Venetian Golf & River Club say city garbage trucks have spilled diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid on their streets, damaging them.
The city admits there have been spills.
And that’s about all they agreed to Wednesday in a meeting to try to reach a settlement over the damage claim.
The Venetian Community Development District has responsibility for the roads in the subdivision.
Its attorney, Patricia Petruff, alleged there have been numerous small hydraulic fluid leaks and five “significant” ones from the robotic arms that began picking up trash carts in 2017.
As a result, district engineer Rick Schapphacher said, there are places on its streets where a screwdriver can be inserted deeply enough to stand up — as deep as an inch in one road.
There was also a spill of diesel fuel in 2018 that’s more troublesome, pavement materials engineer Tanya Nash said. Asphalt soaks up diesel fuel, which degrades it quickly, she said, leading to potholes and water intrusion.
While hydraulic fluid can be treated effectively if gotten to promptly, she said, “the unfortunate thing with diesel is it’s not reversible.”
Experts for both sides agree that the fix is to mill the damaged areas and repave them, Schapphacher said. With the district splitting the expense, he calculated the cost to the city at about $411,000.
“We were meeting you halfway,” said Dave Lusty, one of the elected CDD supervisors. “That sounds pretty reasonable to me for something we didn’t cause.”
The city’s insurer, the Florida League of Cities, had offered $25,000 in November.
It’s a “huge gap,” said Council Member Rich Cautero, who’s also a VGRC resident.
Representing the city, attorney Jay Daigneault said spills are unavoidable.
“Garbage trucks are going to be garbage trucks,” he said.
But the city responded to them reasonably, he said, and its engineer says VGRC’s streets are in the same condition as any others on which vehicles with diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid travel.
If there’s a lawsuit, the CDD will have a hard time proving whose vehicles caused damage, if any, and the extent of it, he said, because businesses that use diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid also operate on the community’s streets.
Lusty was one of several VGRC residents who testified to witnessing spills or leaks, which they said appear on trash collection days and only on roads with occupied houses on them.
Daigneault said the Council needs to consider whether other communities may make a similar claim if it accedes to the CDD’s demands.
Cautero also expressed concern about setting a precedent, and wondered what the impact would be on city taxpayers — including the residents of the Venetian Golf & River Club.
A tax increase or rate increase might be necessary, he said, whether to cover the cost of a settlement or to buy new equipment to try to reduce leaks. The solution could even be to return to manual trash pickup, he said.
“My gut tells me it would be a tax increase or service cuts,” he said.
Lusty said the prospect of other claims isn’t his problem as a representative of the CDD.
“Do what your mom would tell you to do,” he urged. “Do what’s right. Do what’s moral.”
No one on the Council was ready to do anything Wednesday, however. Too much money was at stake and there were too many unanswered questions, Cautero said.
One of them is whether the outside company that maintains the garbage trucks has any liability for the leaks. Another is whether other communities have registered similar complaints.
City Manager Ed Lavallee will compile questions from Council members and prepare a report so the two bodies can meet again in April.
