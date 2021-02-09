Interstate 75

Traffic is slow on Interstate 75 through the Venice area northbound on Tuesday morning after cleanup to a spill. No injuries have been reported. 

LAUREL - Emergency workers and cleanup crews are working to push off rocks and debris off northbound Interstate 75. 

Authorities were alerted to the incident early Tuesday.

It is near the 197 mile marker off Laurel Road northbound. 

No injuries were reported in the incident and it's unclear what caused the spill initially. 

Traffic is slowed on the interstate northbound - from  before the Border Road overpass in Venice through the Ranch Road overpass near Osprey.

