VENICE — The health of residents and workers in Florida nursing home facilities has been a concern for families across the state since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the state’s surgeon general to release the names of elder care facilities affected by the virus following threats of lawsuits from media companies.
“It is necessary for public health to release the names of the facilities where a resident or staff member is tested positive for COVID-19,” DeSantis said during a news conference Saturday afternoon.
The report lists 10 facilities in Sarasota County, including two in Venice.
Among them are:
• A Banyan Residence in Venice
• Bay Breeze Health And Rehabilitation Center in Venice
• Beneva Lakes Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center
• Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota
• Consulate Health Care Of Sarasota
• Glenridge On Palmer Ranch Inc.
• Magnolia Acres
• Magnolia Health And Rehabilitation Center
• Pines Of Sarasota
• Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center
There are five facilities listed in Charlotte County:
• Douglas Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home
• Harbour Health Center
• Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center
• Signature Healthcare Of Port Charlotte
• South Port Square Senior Living Facility
The release of this information is a result of a lawsuit pursued by the Miami Herald. The state had been denying the newspaper’s request for the name of the facilities.
That lawsuit also drew support from other news media companies such as Gannett’s Florida publications, the Sun Sentinel, the Orlando Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times, The New York Times, Scripps’ five Florida TV stations and the First Amendment Foundation.
The state is also opening up new testing sites, including two more this week in Sarasota County near Venice.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is scheduling tests by appointment.
Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria, according to an April 18 DOH-Sarasota news release. Appointments will be limited as more testing opportunities could be scheduled.
