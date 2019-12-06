SOUTH VENICE — Vendors selling Christmas trees have been growing throughout the region as the holiday season gets busy.
Live trees have seen an increase in cost due to a variety of reasons — among them the Great Recession from a decade ago leading some farmers to quit the crop and a lack of West Coast pines leading to more trees transported across the country, according to a Market Watch story.
A combination of hot weather and too much rain has also impacted tree prices.
It said the average evergreen was about $78 in 2018, up from $75 in 2016-17.
At Alpine Christmas Trees in South Venice along U.S. 41 near Venice East Golf Course, a worker anticipates this being the busiest weekend.
Travis Hardin, 34, of Ionia, Michigan, has been working tree markets for years during the timeframe between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Hardin was preparing trees for sale, with some of them for sale for $75 at the site. The trees are from North Carolina. The location also sells wreaths and other seasonal needs.
