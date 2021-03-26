TAMPA - Five weeks after being arrested for his alleged role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Graydon Young remains in jail.
According to his attorney, Young has been active with Suncoast Reef Rovers; Venice High School Marine Corps JROTC when his children were involved; and Mote Marine in Sarasota.
Young, 54, whose address is listed as the 1900 block of Allen Street in Englewood on his booking sheet, was arrested Feb. 15 in Tampa.
He was turned over to U.S. Marshals the following day. He was denied bond at a hearing the following week.
This week, attorneys for him filed a motion asking a federal judge to release Young from custody until his criminal trial begins.
“The allegations … are nowhere near as concrete and nefarious as the Government led the magistrate court to believe at Mr. Young’s detention hearing,” his attorney, Robert D. Foley, wrote in a motion to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas G. Wilson in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District Court in Tampa.
The motion states prosecutors don’t have evidence that Young destroyed property or conspired to enter the U.S. Capitol, and that he is not a flight risk.
“Mr. Young has a strong character. He is a business owner and active member of his community,” the motion states. “The only crime with which he has been convicted in his entire life is driving a motorcycle without a license, and there is not a scintilla of evidence that Mr. Young poses any risk of threatening, injuring, intimidating, or attempting to do so to any witnesses or jurors.”
Young is a member of the Oath Keepers, a group the FBI describes as a “loosely organized collection of militia.” Federal prosecutors charged Young and five other Oath Keepers with one count of conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, one count of depredation against federal government property, and unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, or violent conduct in restricted buildings or grounds.
Young and others are also charged with obstruction after deleting texts and social media posts and accounts.
Foley claims Young didn’t tear down barricades to get to the Capitol, nor possess a weapon, damage any property inside the Capitol nor injure anyone.
“The United States admits that the considerable amount of evidence it has gathered to date, along with publicly-available footage, confirms neither Mr. Young nor the co-defendants in this case damaged the windows on the Capitol doors. The damage was done prior to Young’s and the co-defendants’ entry into the Capitol,” Foley wrote in the court filing.
“Mr. Young did not engage in a pre-planned attack of the Capitol. He came to the Capitol to participate in a rally, as was his First Amendment right protected by the United States,” Foley wrote.
Prosecutors debate that.
“Young allegedly arranged, for himself and others, training by a Florida company that provides firearms and combat training,” before the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, they said.
The FBI identifies Kelly Meggs as the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, court documents show. Young joined the Oath Keepers late last year. He helped push for his sister Laura Steele of North Carolina to get in by January.
Kelly Meggs, 52, and his wife, Connie Meggs, 59, both of Dunnellon, Florida, and Steele, are among the co-defendants in the case.
The FBI accuses Young and the other Oath Keepers of forming into “a military-style ‘stack’ formation that marched up the center steps on the east side of the U.S. Capitol, breached the door at the top, and then stormed the building,” according to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice.
This week Foley argued Young and the co-defendants revealed “no reference” to any pre-planning or other prior discussion of forcibly entering the Capitol on Jan. 6. He said there’s “no available footage” that Young caused damage to the window panes on the Capitol doors.
In regard to deleting his Facebook account Jan. 7, Foley argues it was not an act of obstructing an investigation, since Young didn’t know he was under investigation until he learned about the warrant for his arrest Feb. 15. Foley said less than a half-hour after learning he was wanted, Young turned himself in to authorities.
Foley wrote that Young, who has been married for 19 years, is struggling in jail.
‘Mr. Young has a strong character,” Foley wrote. “Mr. Young has extremely strong ties to the community. Mr. Young is involved with the community as a member of Suncoast Reef Rovers, a dive club dedicated to caring for the reefs and shorelines of Florida, and the Englewood Dive Club. He was President of the PTO for Venice High School Marine Corps JROTC when his boys were members. He also volunteered for Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota for three years cleaning the shark tanks on a weekly basis.”
Foley wrote Young held leadership positions in his church including cub master and assistant Scout leader as well as being secretary of the Young Men’s Presidency. He is also a member of the Elder’s Quorum, a church men’s group that freely offers services to the church and the community, most frequently participating to help with disaster clean-up after hurricanes throughout Florida.
“He has enormous respect for the law, as evidenced by his utter lack of criminal history and service with the United States military in the U.S. Navy Reserve for seven years, renewing his original enlistment after 9/11 to be available for his country.”
There has been no ruling on Young’s motion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.