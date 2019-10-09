Ace A. Cheesman
Ace A. Cheesman, of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. He was 83.
Ace was born Oct. 21, 1935, in Runnemede, New Jersey. He was survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosemarie Cheesman; son, Howard (LeeAnn) Cheesman; daughter, Helen (Bill) Meade; granddaughter, Christy (Parker); grandson, Wesley (Brandi); granddaughter, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Alyssa and August; and a brother, Bruce.
Ace and Rosemarie moved to Florida in 1959, where they became involved in the community. They belonged to the American Legion, where Ace served as adjutant for several years; the Venice-Nokomis Boat Club, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, in Venice and Lakeport. He was a charter member of both and past president of Venice Aerie.
Ace worked for the city of Venice and was in charge of the building of the Venice beach Pavilion and the fishing pier at Sharky’s. He also oversaw the dredging of the Intracoastal Waterway.
He ran the movie projectors at the Tropical Drive-In in Nokomis and Gulf Theater in Venice.
Ace was an accomplished building contractor and built many of the homes in Venice and Englewood. Before Ace retired, he owned Custom Vinyl Tops.
Ace was a Navy veteran. He loved being outdoors and was an avid boater, scuba diver and fisherman.
Rosemarie Cheesman
Rosemarie Cheesman, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was 80.
Rosemarie was born Oct. 31, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland. She was predeceased by two days by her husband of 64 years, Ace.
She is survived by her son, Howard (LeeAnn) Cheesman; daughter, Helen (Bill) Meade; granddaughter, Christy (Parker); grandson, Wesley (Brandi); granddaughter, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Alyssa and August; and a brother, Lawrence Roche.
Rosemarie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Venice-Nokomis Boat Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Venice and Lakeport.
Rosemarie worked as a carhop at Dog and Suds in Venice in 1960. She also worked at Nokomis Groves, Laurel Day School and Johnson Chiropractic Clinic.
She managed the office and books for Ace’s businesses. Her favorite job, though, was being a wife and mother. She loved being outdoors on the boat and in the water.
