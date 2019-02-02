Ada Dulmer
Ada Dulmer, 97, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, with her family by her side at TideWell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida.
She was born Aida Pizzulo in Passaic County, New Jersey, on Aug. 8, 1921, to Victor and Gussie Pizzulo.
Ada worked in the family pizzeria and attended Traphagen School of Design in New York, New York. As a young woman she loved dancing and roller skating and was an accomplished seamstress.
Ada married John Joseph Dulmer on June 29, 1946, in Passaic County, New Jersey. Ada and “Jack” raised their two sons, John Joseph Dulmer Jr. and Frank Dennis Dulmer, in Clifton, New Jersey, and later in Wayne, New Jersey. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
The Dulmers built a home in Venice, Florida, in 1973 and later moved there to retire.
Ada enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Venice, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Ada volunteered for Cancer Care and also served as a Hospice volunteer for 15 years until she “retired.”
She is survived by her son Dennis Dulmer Sr. of Venice; grandchildren John Dulmer Jr. (Leslee), Kelly Goede (Todd), Dennis Dulmer Jr. (Maria), Nicole Dulmer, Michael Dulmer, Adam Dulmer, Katie Dulmer and Samantha Dulmer; great-grandchildren Lilly, Ty, Isabella and James Goede, Gabriella and Dennis Dulmer III, and Emma and Spencer Dulmer; and daughter-in-law Patsye Dulmer.
Services: Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Monday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 9:30 a.m., with burial at Venice Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held at Grace United following the services. To share a memory of Ada or to send a condolence to the family, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.