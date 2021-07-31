Adale Hood Handschy of Venice, Florida, died Thursday, July 22, 2021.
She was born in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 24, 1925, the daughter of Frances and Mather Hood. Dale grew up in both Gadsden, Alabama, and Columbia, South Carolina, where she attended the University of South Carolina and was an officer of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
In Columbia, she met and married Lloyd Dane Handschy, a Marine Corps major just back from flying corsairs in the South Pacific during World War II.
She and her husband of 68 years lived many years in Akron, Ohio, where she was active in charity work, serving as an officer on the Children’s Home Board, Akron Civic Theater Foundation, Panhellenic Organization, Child Welfare Board and Juvenile Court Board.
In Huntington, Long Island, New York, Dale was vice president of the Junior Welfare League, and in Columbia she served on several Garden Club boards and belonged to Eastminster Presbyterian Church and Spring Valley Country Club.
In 1994, she and her husband moved to Venice and joined the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
Dale was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Dane Handschy, the love of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Kay Handschy of Venice, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dale was an avid traveler who in 40 years of amazing trips covered every corner of the world. Among her favorite destinations were Machu Picchu, China, the Galapagos Islands and Africa during three separate safaris.
Services: National Cremation and Burial Society is in charge of arrangements. At the request of the family there will be no local services.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
