Adelaide H. Dunlop, 84, passed away February 10, 2022, in Venice, Fla. She was born on October 9, 1937, in Maplewood, N.J., to Nelson and Josephine Hall. Adelaide graduated from East Hampton High School in 1955. She married her first husband William Coyle in 1956. Adelaide worked as a bookkeeper until retirement in 2005. Adelaide relocated to Venice, in 2006.
Adelaide was a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a member and greeter of Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching sports and playing cards with her friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful mom, grandmother, and G.G.
Adelaide was preceded in death by her second husband James Dunlop, her parents Nelson and Josephine Hall, and daughter Therese Coyle Field.
She is survived by her daughter Christina (Scott) Bertrand, son John Coyle, grandson Scott (Amanda) Bertrand, grandson Lee (Kerri) Bertrand, grandson Tanner Bertrand, granddaughter Addie (Gordon) Kelley, grandson William Field, grandson Brian Field, grandson Henry Uihlein Jr., grandson Kyle Coyle, grandson Drew Coyle, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, FL 34285, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., on Monday, February 21, 2022. A mass at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church, 310 Sarasota St, Venice, FL 34285, will follow at 11 a.m., on Monday, February 21, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Lust Garden Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
