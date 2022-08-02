Adele Adams Stones Aug 2, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adele Adams Stones, of Venice, Fla., 90, died Thursday, July 7, 2022.She is survived by nine children, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as many sons and daughters in law.A memorial mass will take place at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida on August 4th at 10:30 a.m.For full text of this obituary please see the July 13, 2022 Venice Gondolier. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Dead tortoises found near FPL work site Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Swimming OK at most beaches after warning lifted Cops: Two arrested for stealing scooter in Venice Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Dead tortoises found near FPL work site Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Swimming OK at most beaches after warning lifted Cops: Two arrested for stealing scooter in Venice Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
