Alan Ray Redmon, age 74, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Missouri.
Alan was a brilliant entrepreneur and risk-taker in his younger years, which led him to his happy place, Gulf Sands Beach Resort on Casey Key. He rarely missed a sunset, watching for the “green flash.”
He loved laughing and telling stories with the many friends he made in his 42 years of business. He shared the “Dog House” by taking many of those friends for a boat ride. He was always young at heart and enjoyed riding roller-coasters with his grandchildren.
His hobbies included going to car shows, especially appreciating Corvettes, and spending an afternoon at the movie theater.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Holman and Betty (Pollock) Redmon; his sister Lindy; and his beloved wife and business partner of 55 years, Susan Lee (Jackson) Redmon.
He is survived by two sons, Richard (Susan) Redmon and Steven Redmon; sister Carol Rozar; five grandchildren, Lindsy, Casandra, Alexandria, Nicole and Steven; and one great-grandson, George (Lindsy).
Services: The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday June 23, at First Baptist Church, Venice, Florida, with funeral services starting at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Tom Hodge officiating. Visit his online guest book at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.