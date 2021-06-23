Alan Ray Redmon

Alan Ray Redmon

 Desoto Customer Service

Alan Ray Redmon, age 74, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Missouri.

Alan was a brilliant entrepreneur and risk-taker in his younger years, which led him to his happy place, Gulf Sands Beach Resort on Casey Key. He rarely missed a sunset, watching for the “green flash.”

He loved laughing and telling stories with the many friends he made in his 42 years of business. He shared the “Dog House” by taking many of those friends for a boat ride. He was always young at heart and enjoyed riding roller-coasters with his grandchildren.

His hobbies included going to car shows, especially appreciating Corvettes, and spending an afternoon at the movie theater.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Holman and Betty (Pollock) Redmon; his sister Lindy; and his beloved wife and business partner of 55 years, Susan Lee (Jackson) Redmon.

He is survived by two sons, Richard (Susan) Redmon and Steven Redmon; sister Carol Rozar; five grandchildren, Lindsy, Casandra, Alexandria, Nicole and Steven; and one great-grandson, George (Lindsy).

Services: The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday June 23, at First Baptist Church, Venice, Florida, with funeral services starting at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Tom Hodge officiating. Visit his online guest book at FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Load entries