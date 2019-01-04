Alexander (Alex) J. Chase, 77, passed away Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at his home in Venice, Florida, with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Alex was born July 19, 1941, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, He was a proud veteran who served in the Navy during Vietnam.
On April 27, 1963, he married Lillian A. Chase (Miller), who was his wife for 55 years.
Alex had a passion for helping others and thoroughly enjoyed his employment at Aston Gardens as a security officer for the last 10 years. He also loved music, football, model railroad trains and his red-and-white '57 Chevy, which he had when he met his wife.
He was devoted to his family, and especially to the care of his wife.
He was known for his work ethic, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He is survived by his wife Lillian (Miller) Chase; his two daughters, Therese, and husband Michael Williams, and Christine, and husband Scott Barrett; his four-legged son Bentley; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers; and two sisters.
Services: Interment will be Friday, Jan. 11, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, at 12:30 pm. Family and friends are invited to the Ventura Village Clubhouse following the service, 5262 Athens Way, Venice. To send condolences, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice in his memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.