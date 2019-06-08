Alfred Albert Adam Jr.
Alfred Albert Adam Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home in Venice, Florida, surrounded by his devoted wife and family.
Additional information can be found on the Farley Funeral Home website: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Services: A celebration of Al’s life will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice, on Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a memorial donation be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 9942 Backpack Program at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1301 Center Road, Venice FL 34292; Attn: Jim Palermo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.