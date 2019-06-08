Adam

Alfred Albert Adam Jr.

Alfred Albert Adam Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home in Venice, Florida, surrounded by his devoted wife and family.

Additional information can be found on the Farley Funeral Home website: FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Services: A celebration of Al’s life will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice, on Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a memorial donation be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 9942 Backpack Program at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1301 Center Road, Venice FL 34292; Attn: Jim Palermo.

