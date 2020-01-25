Petrillo

Petrillo

Alfred C. Petrillo, age 75, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on Sept. 23, 1944, to Alfred and Sue Petrillo.

Fred was the owner of AC Petrillo Electrical Company in Northford, Connecticut, until his retirement in 2002, when he moved to Florida.

Fred was a member of the Elks Lodge, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion. He loved all sports and was able to coach softball and assist with local hockey and football teams.

Surviving family members include his wife, Adrianne; daughter, Ami S. Michaud and her husband, Brian; son, Andrew C. Petrillo; and five grandchildren.

Services: No services are scheduled at this time. To share a memory of Fred or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.

